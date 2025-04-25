Advertisement
NZ International Comedy Festival: Sam Wills brings Tape Face home from Las Vegas for 20th anniversary show

Joanna Wane
By
Senior Feature Writer Lifestyle Premium·Canvas·
7 mins to read

Now based in Las Vegas, Kiwi comic Sam Wills is heading home for a special anniversary show.

Life in Las Vegas is “utterly insane”, says Kiwi comic Sam Wills, who has become a hit on the Strip with the alter ego he created from black sticky tape and eyeliner two decades ago.

It’s late afternoon when the man America knows only as Tape Face leaves his

