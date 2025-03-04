The New Zealand International Comedy Festival, set to take place in May, has revealed its full line-up. Photo / @lewisferris

Get ready to laugh your way through May – the New Zealand International Comedy Festival is back for 2025.

Announced this morning by the New Zealand Comedy Trust, the festival will once again bring comic stars from home and abroad together in Aotearoa for yet another month of giggles across a jam-packed schedule of events.

Marking 32 years of world-class comedy in New Zealand, organisers say there will be “a plethora of comic delights to choose from” in this year’s programme.

From May 2 through to May 25, Auckland and Wellington’s venues will be filled with over 600 live performances from more than 150 comedians, providing our North Island cities with non-stop, feel-good entertainment to close out the autumn season.

Included in this year’s line-up of homegrown talent and comedy heavyweights are Joe Daymond, who will host The Comedy Mixtape show in both cities, and Eli Matthewson, who will close out the festival by hosting the Last Laughs event at SkyCity Theatre.