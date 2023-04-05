Joe Daymond is the star and creator of Bouncers. Photo / Supplied - Sky TV

Welcome to the second season of the Herald’s dating podcast: It’s A Date. Join Herald dating columnist Lillie Rohan as she takes notable Kiwis on a fantasy date, finding out about their relationships and love lives along the way.

You might recognise Joe Daymond. If not for his charming sense of humour then at least for his rising star status.

He’s starred on TVNZ’s Celebrity Treasure Island, owns his very own production company, West Park and finally, he’s launching Bouncers this week- a show he wrote, directed and acted in. Combine all those achievements and it’s not hard to see why the comedian who grew up in Wellington is earning a spot in the heart of Kiwis.

But he does have one controversial opinion that may not sit well with some. When it comes to dating there is something that will have him jumping out of the chair and gapping before things can get serious because while many love the show Friends, he has a bit of a hot take.

The one where Friends is an ick

The latest segment in It’s A Date is your most unreasonable ick, something that puts you off someone for no good reason. Maybe you’re talking to Brad Pitt, it’s all going well until you see he has a piece of food on his top lip. Immediately, your attraction is gone.

For Daymond, it’s not quite food but it is just as controversial and if you’re into it, don’t expect a second date with the rising star.

“Friends,” he says, “I watched it and I was like, this is genuinely like nothing happens.” the star adds he once dated someone who would only watch the 90s sitcom and he couldn’t understand why it was so appealing.

“You watch it now and it’s like damn, this has aged horribly,” he says laughing.

‘Weird’ to have the exclusive chat

Kiwis are laid back. That’s our entire thing. We don’t swarm celebrities, we tend to avoid shouting our opinions from the rooftops and when it comes to any drama we answer it one way, with a “she’ll be right” which makes us pretty passive daters according to Daymond.

“You never actually know if you are dating someone or not. You could be hanging out with them, see them for a year and you actually have no idea if you’re dating or not,” he says, laughing.

The comedian adds that where other people in the world have a dating “checkpoint” to express interest in taking things to the next level, Kiwis find it “weird”.

“In New Zealand, we’ve kind of made it weird that if you have that chat too early, then you’re like a bit like you’re a bit keen,” he says, “We have like a view of ourselves that anything more than hooking up, you’re kind of giving too much of yourself away. I know for guys our thing is like, oh, like it doesn’t look cool. And I know for girls, and for women, it’s like, I don’t know, maybe am I making myself too accessible?”

Communication is key

Daymond’s entire job is about communication. He communicates to his audience with his jokes and communicates with his team when he’s jumping in between his multiple roles of writer, actor and director of his show and things are no different when it comes to his relationships.

The comedian is in tune with his feelings and makes sure to communicate them to his partner. He says when he notices a difference in his partner’s attitude he won’t hesitate in finding out why.

“I bring it up straight away,” he says “I think because I’m a big-time overthinker so I’ll bring it up straight away.”

“I remember one situation with my ex was like her humour big-time was like making fun of people and a lot of people think that’s what my humour’s like, but it’s actually not.

“I think it was bad because I put out all these clips online of me doing crowd work a few years back and I think everyone just thinks I’m like real into roasting people, but I’m really not. I’m not really big on making fun of people but my ex would do it but she was just trying to be funny.

“I hate the feeling of like dwelling and resenting something, so I’ll just bring it up then and there even if it might be award.”

Listen to the full episode of It’s a Date for more from Joe Daymond on his new show, the benefits of a movie date, and his surprising local choice for a dream date.

Bouncers is available on SkyGo and will be on Neon from May 17th.

