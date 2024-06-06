Why Pilates is the smart way to exercise

Raise the bar on strengthening and balancing your body.

Constant desk work, sports injuries and a sedentary lifestyle can go hand-in-hand with all sorts of strains and pain, so it’s worth taking steps to help future-proof your health and wellbeing.

But if you’re not a fan of grinding it out in a gym or your knees are running-averse, then Pilates is the perfect fit. Think of it this way: a 360-degree workout which benefits body and mind in one lovely low-impact package.

It’s an exercise system which increases muscle tone and strength, is easy on joints, improves posture, balance and breathing, and its calming mindfulness is a welcome antidote to the stresses of modern life.

Based on principles developed by German physical trainer Joseph Pilates in the early 20th century, the method has endured and is renowned for its effectiveness in balancing the body. It can be done on a floor mat using your own body weight, or on a ‘reformer’ machine which uses tensioned springs to work muscle groups.

“Literally everybody should do Pilates because it’s such a beneficial form of exercise,” says Jason Richardson, who co-founded Auckland’s Peak Pilates and Physiotherapy alongside his wife and business partner Lorna.

“It’s really inclusive – anyone from age nine to 90 can do it. Pilates exercises are functional, in that you’re re-educating your body and improving your strength, co-ordination and developing a good breathing technique. You’re working all the muscle groups in every session – and you’ll still get the good exercise endorphins.

“Everyone has stuff going on in their mind and it’s nice to be able to think about something else. You need a level of focus, so it’s a bit of a break for your mind doing a class,” he adds.

When Jason and Lorna opened their first Peak Pilates and Physiotherapy practice in Auckland more than 20 years ago, they were one of the first studios to combine the principles of Pilates with a physio practice, giving clients a holistic offering of clinical Pilates for injury rehab, and conditioning Pilates using mats and high-end reformer machines, for overall wellbeing. Since then, Peak has raised the bar to become one of the best in the business.

Jason, a former pro-tennis player and qualified coach, suffered a back injury which first led to his interest in Pilates – he then studied at the renowned Pilates Institute in London and with Stott Pilates, before developing his own Stability Plus Pilates method.

Lorna, a former athlete and gymnast, who trained as a physiotherapist in the United Kingdom and Hong Kong, heads the clinical side of the Peak practice and provides the team with world-class training, so the programmes and treatments are gold-standard.

The pair now have six state-of-the-art studios around Auckland; in Parnell, Grey Lynn, St Heliers, St Johns, Botany and Millwater – and have built a loyal community around their family business.

Even if you’ve tried Pilates before, a session at Peak is a masterclass in getting to know your body better. The 60-minute lessons range from beginner to advanced and are limited to eight clients per class (or you can opt for bespoke training), so everyone feels included and can have one-on-one time with the trainer.

“We purposely keep classes small,” says Jason. “It makes for a good experience for everyone – our clients can get a more personalised service and it gives our instructors the chance to work with each person individually.”

Students are in good hands – many of the teachers are also physiotherapists and all their instructors are highly-attuned to signs of stress in the body, micro-adjusting positions to suit, ensuring there is good alignment between joints, the breathwork is correct and the core is engaged before other muscles groups are worked. Helpfully, they also explain what muscle groups are being used in each exercise and how they work within the body, so you understand the how and why of what you’re doing.

Exercise sequences are precise and structured, and the low-impact beauty of Pilates means some of the positions and movements are incredibly subtle but satisfyingly intense – think C-curves and bridges to work the spine and keep your back supple, Pilates hundreds to strengthen the core, scooters for your glutes.

Peak has all the kit available – hand weights, circles, boxes, balls, and there are endless variations and exercises in the Pilates set – so things never get too repetitive. You can also dial movements up or down depending on how your body feels on the day.

Classes finish with a stretching series – which can also be challenging, but not overwhelming, it just feels, well, good.

The takeaway from a Peak class is a real sense of pride in your efforts – and it doesn’t take too many sessions before you start to see a change in your body shape.

“It’s important to keep your body moving. Once you lose your physicality things can go downhill quickly,” says Jason. If you want better health outcomes for yourself, it’s never too late to start – my dad is coming to classes twice a week to rehab an injury and he absolutely loves it.”

For more information and to book your Peak Pilates or physiotherapy appointments visit peakpilates.co.nz