Dua Lipa is bringing two shows to New Zealand in April. Photo / Getty Images
With standout events like Mānuka Phuel Synthony Festival and Womad now around the corner, alongside tours from global and local talent-filling venues nationwide, autumn brings a cooler vibe still packed with top-tier performances. The Herald‘s ultimate gig guide is back to help you plan ahead for the perfect season.
It’s been a busy summer filled with sunshine and sweet tunes. And although the warmer weather is beginning to die down, the New Zealand gig scene is still heating up.
From intimate concerts to arena shows and a string of big-name festivals like Synthony Festival on March 28 still to come, there’s no shortage of live music in line throughout the cooler months.
Whether you’re looking out for high-profile performances from artists such as Dua Lipa, Gracie Abrams and Slipknot, trying to find the latest festivals, or checking for what family-friendly outings are on the cards (spoiler: Bluey is on the way), the harvest season ahead has something for every Kiwi to look forward to.
Don’t forget to follow your favourite events on social media to stay up-to-date on any changes, and visit nzherald.co.nz/entertainment for all the latest news, reviews, and concert updates. And with winter jam-packed with even more gigs, keep an eye out for our winter gig guide later this year.
If you missed your chance to see Groove Armada perform at Tāmaki Makaurau’s Gardens Music Festival over the weekend, you’ll be happy to know they’re taking themselves around the rest of the country too. Catch the electronic music duo for shows in Queenstown, Christchurch and Wellington throughout early March.
Where: Queenstown Events Centre, Queenstown; Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch; and TSB Arena, Wellington.
On March 8, one of the K Rd laneways will be transformed into the setting for an energetic street party. Eight years on from its inaugural event, the theme this year is Out Of This World, encouraging attendees to be bold with their vision of self-expression. There’ll be DJs, art, street food, and live music going all day and into the night.
Having taken their Grassroots Tour to smaller towns and venues in 2024, Six60 has upscaled with their city edition, although they swore to keep things as “real, close to home and authentic” as the more intimate ones were. One of New Zealand’s most successful music acts, Six60 has a stop left in their hometown of Dunedin.
Canadian indie-rock band Peach Pit had the October release of their fourth studio album, Magpie, coincide with a tour announcement. After wrapping up shows across Australia, the band will head to The Powerstation for a one-off show on March 9. Old favourites like Tommy’s Party and Alrighty Aphrodite are sure to feature alongside new tracks in their discography such as Yasmina and Outta Here.
Slipknot is turning 30 this year, with the heavy metal titans bringing their Knotfest festival to Australia once more after its successful debut in 2023. Having missed last year’s festivities, the nu metal band is back to headline their self-titled music event in Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney, while bringing a one-off side show to Auckland for Kiwis who can’t make it across the ditch.
Fontaines D.C., an acclaimed post-punk band from Ireland, is celebrating the release of their redefining 2024 album Romance with a single performance at Spark Arena. The expansive record marks a departure from the band’s earlier sound, exploring new rhythms and musical landscapes. Fans can expect an entirely new experience compared to their last appearance here at Laneway 2023, with rising English rock band Wunderhorse joining as support.
New Zealand rock band Shihad announced their split in November last year; bassist Karl Kippenberger told the Herald‘s Karl Puschmann “it’s been a long time coming“. They began a farewell tour on December 29 in New Plymouth, performing in Wanaka, Hawke’s Bay, Nelson and Whangamatā over the summer. You can still get tickets to their upcoming show in Auckland, or plan a trip to Wellington, where they’ll play at Homegrown on March 15 (see below).
After 18 years making the waterfront its home, Jim Beam Homegrown festival will take place in Wellington for the final time this year. Citing “a myriad of personal and logistical reasons”, organisers plan to move cities in 2026 to support its continued growth. Making sure it goes out with a bang, an extra night has been added, which will see 50 Kiwi acts perform across five stages.