Dua Lipa is bringing two shows to New Zealand in April. Photo / Getty Images

With standout events like Mānuka Phuel Synthony Festival and Womad now around the corner, alongside tours from global and local talent-filling venues nationwide, autumn brings a cooler vibe still packed with top-tier performances. The Herald‘s ultimate gig guide is back to help you plan ahead for the perfect season.

It’s been a busy summer filled with sunshine and sweet tunes. And although the warmer weather is beginning to die down, the New Zealand gig scene is still heating up.

From intimate concerts to arena shows and a string of big-name festivals like Synthony Festival on March 28 still to come, there’s no shortage of live music in line throughout the cooler months.

Whether you’re looking out for high-profile performances from artists such as Dua Lipa, Gracie Abrams and Slipknot, trying to find the latest festivals, or checking for what family-friendly outings are on the cards (spoiler: Bluey is on the way), the harvest season ahead has something for every Kiwi to look forward to.

