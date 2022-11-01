She's here, NZ! Photo / Instagram

Dua Lipa fans get ready. She’s here!

The star is set to hit Spark Arena tonight for the first of her two shows, but first, she’s getting a bit of rest and recovery on Waiheke.

Taking to Instagram, the Levitating singer posed in an eye-catching gold two-piece as she pouted and leaned against the side of a yacht.

Captioning the post, Lipa said, “Perfect day on Waiheke Island. Auckland I’m so excited to see you tomorrow night for our back 2 back shows as the #FutureNostalgiaTour continues!!!! NZ”

The three-time Grammy winner also shared a video of her cosying up in blankets, a view from one of the many Waiheke wineries and a video of the sunset as the yacht headed back to shore.

Lipa – one of the world’s biggest pop artists right now – is taking the stage at Auckland’s Spark Arena tonight where she will play two concerts as part of her Future Nostalgia tour.

After the two shows she will return to Australia for two concerts in Melbourne on November 11 and 12 before playing Adelaide on November 14.

She will conclude her tour in Perth on November 16.

The singer’s relaxing day comes after rumours she is dating TV host Trevor Noah, 37, as the pair were spotted having dinner together in October.

However, the 27-year-old singer quickly put the rumours to bed saying she loves being “alone” and “quite selfish”.

On an episode of her iHeartRadio podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service: “For me, this is the first year I’ve not been in a relationship for a very long time.

“It’s been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish.”

Talking to friend Charli XCX, 30, on the episode, Lipa added relationships have not left her time to focus on herself.

She said: “When you find someone that really softens you and calms you down – I think it’s (a) Leo (star sign) thing – it makes a big difference.”

Her comments come after Lipa ended her two-year relationship with model Anwar Hadid, 23, in December 2021, which followed her five years with 36-year-old model Isaac Carew.