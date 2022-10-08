Dua Lipa denies Trevor Noah romance

The singer insists she's single after being spotted at dinner with the Daily Show host. Photo / Instagram

Dua Lipa insists she is single and says she loves being "alone" and "quite selfish".

The singer, 27, made the declaration following rumours she's dating her TV host friend Trevor Noah, 38, after the pair were last week spotted having dinner together.

Lipa said on the new episode of her iHeartRadio podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service: "For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time.

"It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish."

Talking to friend Charli XCX, 30, on the episode, Lipa added relationships have not left her time to focus on herself.

She said: "When you find someone that really softens you and calms you down – I think it's (a) Leo (star sign) thing – it makes a big difference."

Her comments come after Lipa ended her two-year relationship with model Anwar Hadid, 23, in December 2021, which followed her five years with 36-year-old model Isaac Carew.

Lipa and outgoing Daily Show host Noah were pictured kissing and hugging while out for dinner at Jamaican restaurant Miss Lily's in New York City's East Village.

A source says Lipa's relationship with Trevor Noah is platonic. Photo / AP

Despite fans stirring rumours the pair were an item off the back of their night together, People reported their relationship is platonic, with a source telling the publication they are "just friends".

Noah's exes include actress Minka Kelly, 42, from whom he split in May after they started dating in 2020.

Lipa told the June/July issue of Vogue after her split with Hadid she was content being by herself and had been on solo dinner trips, adding: "The next chapter of my life is about truly being good with being alone... I want to know I can just be there for myself, you know?"