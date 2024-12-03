They’ve taken Knotfest around the world, headlining festivals from Rock In Rio, Louder Than Life, Download and Wacken.

Their Downunder tour will kick off on Friday, February 28 at Melbourne’s Flemington Racecourse before travelling to Brisbane for a show on Sunday, March 2 at Brisbane Showground. They’ll then perform at Adelaide’s AEC Arena on Tuesday, March 4 before wrapping up the Australia leg at Centennial Park in Sydney on Saturday, March 8.

Slipknot will then head to New Zealand to play at Spark Arena on March 11.

You can register for early bird pre-sale tickets here, with the pre-sale starting at 10am on Thursday, December 5.

The general sale starts on Tuesday, December 10 at 2pm here.

The band were meant to perform in New Zealand alongside Metallica in 2019 - but that show was cancelled. This year, Metallica announced they will return to Aotearoa in 2025 as part of their M72 world tour, set to play one show at Eden Park in Auckland on November 19.

Slipknot last played in New Zealand in September 2016 at Auckland’s Vector Arena.

The US heavy metal band first formed in 1995. The current lineup includes Corey Taylor, Jim Root, Mick Thomson, Alessandro Venturella, Eloy Casagrande, Sid Wilson, Shawn Crahan and Michael Pfaff.

Slipknot’s Knotfest NZ show

When: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Where: Spark Arena, Auckland

Tickets: Pre-sale starts 10am Thursday, December 5. General sale starts 2pm Tuesday, December 10.