CubaDupa takes place in and around Wellington's Cuba St. Photo / Oliver Crawford Photography

After a tough couple of years, the jewel in the crown of Wellington’s street festivals will be returning to Cuba St.

CubaDupa will kick off on Saturday, with two days jampacked with art, food and culture taking over the inner-city streets. Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to flock to Wellington’s CBD over two days to take in the sights of the street festival.

The last time the festival went ahead in 2021, around 120,000 people visited the festival over the 19 hours it ran.

Director Drew James told the Herald he’s thrilled to be able to share the festival in its full glory after two years of cancellations due to Covid-19.

“It’s been a tough two years having to cancel it in 2020 and 2022 so the main thing is being able to close all the streets off and fill it with stages and parades – creating that whole site is something that’s really, really satisfying.”

The festival has 46 different stages and creative zones. Photo / Amandala Photography

More than 100 theatre, music and dance acts representing more than 900 performers will take to the streets and stages to showcase their talents and James said it is not an event to miss.

“It’s so unique on one level because of the site and where we are what Cuba Street means in regard to Wellington - that kind of bohemian aspect to it. It’s been a centre of creativity which is something we love to celebrate.”

He said the aim of CubaDupa is to try to “blur the line between artist and audience”.

“So yes, there are a whole lot of things on stages but a whole lot of things not on stages as well. When you come you immerse yourself in what CubaDupa is and there’s something very unique about it that brings it all together.”

CubaDupa will kick off at midday on Saturday and run through until midnight, before starting up again on Sunday at 11am and closing at 6pm.