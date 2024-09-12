Pop star Dua Lipa has announced one show at Auckland's Spark Arena in April 2025. Photo / Live Nation

British pop star Dua Lipa has announced her return to New Zealand in 2025 with her Radical Optimism tour.

The Grammy and Brit Award winner will play several shows in Australia and one in New Zealand in March and April next year, heading to Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Thursday, March 20 before performing at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Wednesday, March 26.

She’ll then head to Auckland’s Spark Arena for one show on Wednesday, April 2.

It will be the third time she’s performed in New Zealand - she played two shows at Auckland’s Spark Arena in November 2022, having added the second show due to demand when the first sold out.