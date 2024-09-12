Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Dua Lipa announces NZ show as part of upcoming Radical Optimism tour in 2025

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Pop star Dua Lipa has announced one show at Auckland's Spark Arena in April 2025. Photo / Live Nation

Pop star Dua Lipa has announced one show at Auckland's Spark Arena in April 2025. Photo / Live Nation

British pop star Dua Lipa has announced her return to New Zealand in 2025 with her Radical Optimism tour.

The Grammy and Brit Award winner will play several shows in Australia and one in New Zealand in March and April next year, heading to Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Thursday, March 20 before performing at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Wednesday, March 26.

She’ll then head to Auckland’s Spark Arena for one show on Wednesday, April 2.

It will be the third time she’s performed in New Zealand - she played two shows at Auckland’s Spark Arena in November 2022, having added the second show due to demand when the first sold out.

Dua Lipa has announced a New Zealand tour date. Photo / Live Nation
Dua Lipa has announced a New Zealand tour date. Photo / Live Nation
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Ahead of the back-to-back shows, she visited Waiheke Island where she enjoyed a “perfect day” visiting wineries and watching the sunset from a yacht.

The pop star first performed in New Zealand in 2018, as the support act for Bruno Mars.

The world tour comes after the artist’s third studio album Radical Optimism was released in May this year. It was the biggest album debut from a British artist this year and debuted at number 1 on Billboard’s top album sales chart in the US and number 2 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Earlier this year, she headlined Glastonbury on the famed Pyramid Stage – a moment she’d “dreamt of all my life”, she wrote on Instagram when announcing the slot.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

American Express cardholders will be able to access a presale starting at 11am on Wednesday, September 18. The artist presale starts at 12pm on Thursday, September 19 at dualipa.com. The general sale starts at 1pm on Friday, September 20 at dualipa.com.

Dua Lipa Radical Optimism Australia and New Zealand tour

Thursday, March 20 - Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, Australia

Wednesday, March 26 - Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia

Wednesday, April 2 - Spark Arena, Auckland, New Zealand.

Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment