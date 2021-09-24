Dua Lipa announces second New Zealand show at Auckland's Spark Arena

Dua Lipa announces Future Nostalgia tour coming to Auckland in November 2022. Video / Live Nation

British pop star Dua Lipa has added a second show to the New Zealand leg of her Future Nostalgia tour next year.

Earlier this week she announced a single show on Wednesday November 2, 2022 at Auckland's Spark Arena.

But Kiwis were so quick to snap up tickets to the show that a second date has now been added - Thursday November 3.

Now fans who missed out on tickets the first time round can still get the chance to see her take the stage at Spark Arena.

Lipa is one of the most successful modern pop acts today and holds a number of records including the one for most-streamed album in a single day by a British artist.

Her debut album sold over six million copies worldwide and included the hit single New Rules - the music video gained over one billion views.

Since her first wave of success, Lipa showed no signs of slowing down and she won two Grammy awards in 2019, and followed up her debut album with Future Nostalgia released in March 2020. The album reached 294 million streams in its first week of release alone.

Future Nostalgia's hit singles include Levitating, Physical, Break My Heart and Don't Start Now. Fans can look forward to Dua Lipa bringing the hits to life during her Spark Arena show in November 2022.

In March 2021 she was awarded the Grammy for best pop vocal album, and was nominated for a further five awards.

Recently she teamed up with Sir Elton John and released a collaboration called Cold Heart.

Dua Lipa is looking forward to returning to Aotearoa, and fans have plenty to be excited about. She was last in New Zealand in 2018 when she supported Bruno Mars on his massive sellout tour.

"I am beyond excited to be bringing my world tour to New Zealand, it's been way too long, but I promise, we are going to have one heck of a party."

Tickets for the new show go on sale 11am Monday, September 27.

Tour dates

• Wednesday November 2 and Thursday November 3 at Auckland's Spark Arena, 2022.