Naughty, nice and everything in between: Dua Lipa seduces Auckland crowd

Dua Lipa was the picture of sugar, spice and everything nice at her Wednesday night show in Auckland. Photo / Getty Images

REVIEW:

Three years ago Dua Lipa went viral for her bad dancing. Now, her dancing is so good, she seduces crowds.

The three-time Grammy winner played at Spark Arena on Wednesday night and to say the crowds were mesmerised is an understatement.

From her bold outfit choices to her sexy yet somehow sweet persona, the star was like no other as she captivated the attention of the nearly 12,000-strong crowd, making every single person realise they too want to be fun and flirty.

Opening the show with one of her many hits, Physical, the singer and recent fashion icon, appeared in a bright blue lace catsuit. Along with the nostalgic graphics, it felt like the crowd had been transported back - and yet somehow forward - into a futuristic 80s music video.

Watching Dua Lipa's show was like being transported back to a futuristic 80s. Photo / Getty Images

She performed New Rules next, followed by Love Again and even though she sounded just as satisfying live as she does through your headphones that wasn’t the most impressive part of the night.

Each banger of a song was matched with an even more impressive choreography routine resembling something between a burlesque performance and a viral TikTok dance. Through it all, Lipa kept her seductive composure.

At least most of the time. A few times she looks so happy to be there she couldn’t help but grin ear to ear.

A few songs later the star finally addressed the crowd, “Hello Auckland,” she said, “I was here in 2018 and I was supporting Bruno Mars. I didn’t think I would be here now so thank you so much.”

It’s hard to imagine the pop world without Lipa but the Albanian London-born singer only shot to fame in 2017 when she debuted in the number three spot on the UK charts with her self-titled debut.

It’s not hard to see why. While I knew going into it, she was the main character, it became glaringly obvious the more I was in her presence that she is an icon and will be hard to forget.

The three-time Grammy winner went on to perform Good In Bed but became adorably distracted halfway through. A couple in the crowd had caught her eye “There were two really gorgeous people over there,” she said pointing to her left, “this song is for you.”

Dua Lipa's dancers were just as mesmerising as her. Photo / Getty Images

Lipa carried the night with more hit songs like Electricity and her iconic 2018 number one single, One Kiss. A song that landed her the year’s longest-running number-one single by a female artist, winning the 2019 Brit Award for Song of the Year.

No need to wonder why, it transformed Spark Arena into one huge dance party. So if you think you felt an earthquake in the Auckland CBD last night, you didn’t. It was just the Lipa punters.

However, things took a wholesome and nostalgic turn when Cold Heart began playing and a clip of Elton John singing appeared on the screen. The collaboration is a hit with crowds after winning the Billboard Music Award for Top Dance/Electronic Song and is clearly a hit with Lipa and her dancers.

As they sat on the stage singing along, gently swaying side to side, it reminded me of something. Me and my friends on a Saturday night singing along to well, one of Lipa’s songs.

When worlds collide.

She soon thanked the crowd and walked off the stage leaving everyone wondering if that was it but of course, it wasn’t. She returned with a hiss and a roar in a bedazzled red and nude catsuit.

You wouldn’t be wrong for thinking she was cosplaying a sexy Iron Man but somehow, she pulled it off.

Playing her final hits, Future Nostalgia, Levitating and Don’t Stop Now, one thing is for sure, she left me feeling so electric, I danced my a** off.

Dua Lipa is playing her second show at Spark Arena tonight.



