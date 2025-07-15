Fatal crash in Waiuku, government questioned, Kiwi rail under scrutiny and support continues for the Nelson-Tasman area. Video / Herald Now

Wētā FX earns two Emmy nominations for visual effects work on House of the Dragon, The Last of Us

New Zealand visual effects company Wētā FX has landed two Emmy Award nominations for its contributions to two high production value television shows.

The Wellington-based company’s special effects for the second seasons of The Last of Us and House of the Dragon were recognised in the Outstanding Special Visual Effects category.

“Having our work recognised by our peers and the global entertainment community is something we deeply appreciate,” Matt Aitken, Wētā FX’s head of visual effects (VFX), said in a statement.

“The nominations are testament to the outstanding quality of work contributed by everyone at Wētā FX and we couldn’t be prouder to be adding to the rich history of these iconic series.”

The House of the Dragon team’s VFX supervisor Wayne Stables said he was “honoured” to be recognised with VFX producer Marcus Goodwin on their team’s behalf.