Meanwhile, another of Wētā FX’s teams was acknowledged for their work on The Last of Us.
VFX supervisor Nick Epstein and animation supervisor Dennis Yoo extended their gratitude to all those involved in the post-apocalyptic series’ second season.
The bulk of Wētā FX’s work focused on the second episode of The Last of Us season two, where countless “infected” dug their way out of the snow to attack the guarded alpine township of Jackson, Wyoming.
“We couldn’t be prouder of our work on this uniquely challenging show and are ecstatic that the team has been recognised with this nomination,” Epstein and Yoo said.
“Congratulations and thank you to everyone who worked on the series, including our friends at HBO.”
The Television Academy announced its full list of nominations for this year’s 77th Emmy Awards this morning (NZT).