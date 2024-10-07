Advertisement
Synthony in the Domain 2025: Basement Jaxx, Darude and Dick Johnson among stars to join line-up

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
The most recent Synthony in the Domain event, in February this year, drew more than 35,000 people to Pukekawa / Auckland Domain. Photo / Joel Docker, Radlab

More of the Synthony line-up has been revealed this morning, with organisers unveiling several new acts to feature in the 2025 all-day concert.

Synthony in the Domain is gearing up for its return to Pukekawa / Auckland Domain next March, with organisers dropping the second round of acts set to take over the Synthony stage for one day only.

English electronic duo Basement Jaxx, best known for 2000s club hits like Red Alert, Romeo and Rendez-Vous, will be performing a DJ set to thousands of Kiwi fans.

Finnish DJ and music producer Darude, the man behind the genre-defining techno song Sandstorm, will also appear at Synthony for the first time, while the show’s music director, Dick Johnson, will lead his own performance in a first for the event.

Last month’s announcement of the first line-up saw the names of international acts Example and Cyril announced for the 2025 show, with Kiwi favourites Ladi6, Th’Dudes and Kora also now booked to grace the stage before the Auckland Philharmonia, conducted by Sarah-Grace Williams, will premiere the new show Synthony No 6 to the world, capping off the March 29 event.

In February this year, 35,000 people took to the Domain to hear the Auckland Philharmonia perform a dazzling two-hour show. The orchestra described it as their “biggest and most amazing” crowd.

English electronic duo Basement Jaxx will perform a DJ set at the March event. Photo / Jean-Luc Brouard
Tiki Taane and John Butler made guest appearances with the orchestra but also performed their own sets throughout the hot summer day alongside big-ticket acts like Rudimental and Fat Freddy’s Drop.

On top of the added headliners, artists Kings, P Digsss, Ella Monnery, Masha Mnjoyan, Lewis McCallum and Emily Williams are booked to make guest appearances throughout the Synthony No 6 set, joining Auckland Philharmonia onstage for an explosive musical finale to the night.

“After last year’s sell-out event with over 35,000 in attendance, we can’t wait to bring a brand new Synthony and international line-up to Pukekawa / Auckland Domain as Manuka Pharm Synthony in the Domain returns for 2025,” said Duco Touring founder David Higgins last month.

Synthony in the Domain is increasingly attracting not only Aucklanders, but also Kiwis across the country and people across the globe, as the organisers expand their digital reach to lovers of live music beyond our borders.

“Last year, nearly 35% of fans travelled from outside Auckland – 4.5% from overseas – and with the continued global growth of our social channels and YouTube, we expect that number to surpass 40% this year. We’re thrilled to see Synthony becoming a destination event for both local and international fans.”

Synthony in the Domain 2025 has released the second part of its lineup. Photo / Duco Events
Synthony in the Domain featuring Synthony No 6

Where: Pukekawa / Auckland Domain

When: Saturday, March 29, 2025

Who: Basement Jaxx (DJ Set), Cyril, Example, Darude, Kora, Ladi6, Th’Dudes and Dick Johnson.

Auckland Philharmonia will debut its new show, Synthony No 6, with guest appearances from Kings, P Digsss, Ella Monnery, Masha Mnjoyan, Emily Williams and Lewis McCallum.

Tickets: Tickets to Synthony in the Domain 2025 are available to buy now. Head to synthony.com/synthony-in-the-domain for more information.

