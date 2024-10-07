The most recent Synthony in the Domain event, in February this year, drew more than 35,000 people to Pukekawa / Auckland Domain. Photo / Joel Docker, Radlab

The most recent Synthony in the Domain event, in February this year, drew more than 35,000 people to Pukekawa / Auckland Domain. Photo / Joel Docker, Radlab

More of the Synthony line-up has been revealed this morning, with organisers unveiling several new acts to feature in the 2025 all-day concert.

Synthony in the Domain is gearing up for its return to Pukekawa / Auckland Domain next March, with organisers dropping the second round of acts set to take over the Synthony stage for one day only.

English electronic duo Basement Jaxx, best known for 2000s club hits like Red Alert, Romeo and Rendez-Vous, will be performing a DJ set to thousands of Kiwi fans.

Finnish DJ and music producer Darude, the man behind the genre-defining techno song Sandstorm, will also appear at Synthony for the first time, while the show’s music director, Dick Johnson, will lead his own performance in a first for the event.

Last month’s announcement of the first line-up saw the names of international acts Example and Cyril announced for the 2025 show, with Kiwi favourites Ladi6, Th’Dudes and Kora also now booked to grace the stage before the Auckland Philharmonia, conducted by Sarah-Grace Williams, will premiere the new show Synthony No 6 to the world, capping off the March 29 event.