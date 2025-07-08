Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment
Updated

Are these the 10 best blockbuster movies you need to watch before you die? The Herald entertainment team thinks so

By &
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

NZ Herald’s Jenni Mortimer and Mitchell Hageman on the top blockbuster movies you need to see before you die. Video / Annaleise Shortland
Opinion by Jenni Mortimer &Mitchell Hageman

What are the top blockbuster movies you need to see before you die? While there are similarities across many lists, you’d be hard-pressed to find two people who agree on the must-see bucket list movies. The Herald’s Jenni Mortimer and Mitchell Hageman pitch their picks.

The Herald’s entertainment team, with

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment