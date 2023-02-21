The original cast of Back to the Future came together for a reunion over the weekend. Photo / supplied

Great Scott!

It may be 37 years since the Back to the Future crew first united and spun cinematic and cultural gold, but what is even time when you have a DeLorean?

The stars of Back to the Future came together over the weekend at a fan convention in the American city of Portland, and the sight of Michael J. Fox, Christopher Lloyd, Lea Thompson and Thomas Wilson is enough to get that flux capacitor firing up.

There’s probably a philosophically twisty point to be made about the passing of time and the pull of nostalgia in relation to a time-travelling franchise, but we’re not deep enough to make it.

Let’s face it, the real game is knowing that the Back to the Future family came together for a reunion – and Thompson posted the photos to prove it.

Last year, Fox and Lloyd came together on stage at New York Comic Con in an emotional display which drove fans in the audience to tears.

At the time, Fox said about Lloyd, “The best part of the movie was working with Chris” and went on to call his co-star a genius. Fox also revealed there was “immediate chemistry” between the pair.

Fox was famously the second person to play Marty McFly in the iconic 1985 movie. Director Robert Zemeckis originally cast Eric Stoltz in the lead role when Fox was unavailable due to conflict with his schedule on Family Ties.

Stoltz started filming in November 1984 but was replaced by January, reportedly due to underwhelming early footage.

Fox officially joined the production in mid-January and the rest was history. Or maybe the future.



