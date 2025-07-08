“[He] realises he has flaws like everyone else that he never worked on.

“He burns hot in all matters. I think what he has come to see is that he has these flaws, and there’s no amount of fame and no amount of fortune that can erase them. You can’t cover them up.”

The Bad Boy Records founder, who has been in jail since September 2024, will stay behind bars until his sentencing on October 3 after once again being denied bail by Judge Arun Subramanian. He could face a prison term of up to 20 years for the charges he was found guilty of.

Denying bail, the judge noted prosecutors were right to point out that a Mann Act violation means detention is “mandatory”.

Judge Subramanian said that “for present purposes, the defendant is unable to meet his burden” to show “lack of danger to any person or the community” with clear and convincing evidence.

Sean "Diddy" Combs was convicted of transporting people to engage in sexual encounters. Photo / Getty Images

He said: “Prior to the trial, the court denied bail, and sees no reason to reverse that now.”

Combs was convicted of flying people around the country to engage in sexual encounters.

The original 1919 law prohibited interstate or foreign commerce transport of a woman or girl “or prostitution, debauchery or for any other immoral purpose”.

In 1986, the law was made gender-neutral and the wording altered to change “debauchery” and “immoral purpose” to “any sexual activity for which any person can be charged with a criminal offence”.