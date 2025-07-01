Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment
Updated

Jury reaches partial verdict in Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sex trafficking trial

By Maggy Donaldson
AFP·
4 mins to read

The sex trafficking and federal racketeering trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been under way since May. Photo / Getty Images

The sex trafficking and federal racketeering trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been under way since May. Photo / Getty Images

A jury has reached a partial verdict in the sex trafficking trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs but has been unable to agree on the most serious charge facing the music mogul – racketeering.

A note from the jury to Judge Arun Subramanian did not say whether the verdict on four

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment