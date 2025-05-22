Star rapper Kid Cudi has taken the stand at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ New York trial, accusing the singer of breaking into his Los Angeles home after he discovered his relationship with Combs’ then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.
“I wanted to confront him, I wanted to fight him,” the star said of Combs’ alleged home invasion.
Cudi, whose full name is Scott Mescudi, is the biggest name so far to testify at Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial. Combs has denied all the charges.
Mescudi also detailed how in the midst of tensions with Combs, a molotov cocktail was thrown into his Porsche and set alight. He said his impression was Combs “was lying” when he said he knew nothing about it.
In addition, the musician said he and Combs had been “played” by Ventura regarding their relationship.
Mescudi told the jury he “wanted to confront Combs, I wanted to fight him”.
“If [Combs] wanted to talk, talk [but] this crossed a line”
Nonetheless, Mescudi decided to call police.
When he arrived there was no Combs but Mescudi said a stack of Chanel Christmas presents for his family had been unwrapped and his dog, which usually roamed the house, had been locked in a bathroom. It suggested someone had been in the property.
“After the apology,” said Mescudi, “I found peace. An apology was the last thing I was expecting from him.”
Hotel’s Diddy baby oil email
The manager of a ritzy LA hotel where Combs and Ventura had “freak off” sex parties, told the court about notes sent around the establishment about the filthy state the rooms were left in.
His comments came in contrast to those of Combs’ former executive assistant, George Kaplan, who testified that when he worked for the musician, between 2013 and 2015, he tried to clean the rooms to protect his boss’ reputation.
The general manager of the L’Ermitage Beverly Hills hotel, Frédéric Zemmour, said Combs would stay under the aliases of “Frank White” and “Frank Black”.
“Always spills candle wax on everything and uses excessive amounts of baby oil,” a memo sent around staff stated.
“Place the room out of order upon departure for deep cleaning. Authorise an extra $1000 when guest stays to cover any room damages”.
Kaplan on Thursday told prosecution lawyers that he “desperately did not want to come here today”.
“I have nothing against Sean Combs. I 100% did not want to testify”.
Kaplan had previously said how overawed he was to get a job with Combs, whom he considered a “god among men”.
He said he was present when two violent actions by Combs appeared to take place. One against Ventura on a private jet and another when the star allegedly threw apples at another girlfriend, known as Gina.
The former assistant said neither he nor any other staff intervened. For his part he said he was a “young kid trying to make it in the entertainment industry and I thought this might be normal”. He admitted he may have had “tunnel vision” about his career.
Assistant quits over alleged violence
Eventually, Kaplan quit – albeit with more than three months’ notice.