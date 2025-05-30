A former staffer of Sean "Diddy" Combs has been giving evidence at his trial in New York. Photo / Getty Images
WARNING: This article discusses sexual harm and may be upsetting to some readers.
A former staff member of Sean “Diddy” Combs has told a court of the seemingly mundane text message she received from the music star that “terrified” her.
At one point the witness, known as “Mia”, was soscared when a phone call came through from Combs – despite leaving his company years previously – she threw her phone across the room and left her building to get away from it. On the stand, she denied claims by Combs’ lawyers that accusations from her that she was raped by the star were untrue.
Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said on Friday (US time) he would “look at” pardoning Combs but “nobody’s asked”.
On Friday, the Manhattan federal court was shown a text exchange between Mia and Combs’ former security guard Marion Knight jnr, also known as “D-Roc”.
That out-of-the-blue text came in 2023, several years after Mia left Combs’ employment.
She said it was clear the call was about a civil suit that Combs’ former girlfriend Cassie Ventura has just lodged.
“Puff really wanted to talk to me, maybe I could say something?” Mia recounted the text from D-Roc as saying. “He was going to call me.”
She said she felt like Combs wanted to make sure she “wasn’t a threat” to him when it came to Ventura’s legal proceedings. There was also an implication, she said, that they might want to send her a bribe.
“Seeing Puff call made me throw my phone as far as it would go and I ran outside,” Mia said, who has claimed she has PTSD from working with Combs and now cannot work.
D-Roc continued to contact Mia, the court heard, trying to get her to speak to Combs. She would either not reply or when she did she would lie and say that she didn’t have notifications on her phone so didn’t see texts or calls.
Then Combs himself began texting her.
“Hey, its Puff please let me know when you have 10 mins to talk. Love,” one message to Mia read.
Another text from Combs read: “Hey I don’t want to be blowing up your phone. Just need to talk to jog my memory on things. You were my right-hand woman for years, would be good to hear your voice but if you don’t want to talk all good.”
Despite the seeming cheeriness of the texts, Mia told the court: “I felt terrified”.
Mia said the musician and producer asked her to count some cash, which was not her usual role.
“He got really angry that I was counting too slow,” she said.
“He told me ‘you better learn to walk on water b****, like Jesus’.”
Mia said she ran out of the room and hid as best she could from Combs elsewhere on the yacht. Finally, she persuaded the crew to take her on a tender to shore where she hoped to find a place to hide. But her passport was on the boat.
Security then turned up and told her to return to the yacht. Defeated, Mia said “I obeyed Puff’s orders”.
Under cross-examination by Combs’ lawyers, Mia was confronted with a series of social media posts she made while employed by the star where she praised him including as a “mentor” and “brother” and said she loved him.