His defence team also sought to throw doubt on Ventura’s claims she was naive sexually when she began dating Combs pointing out she was already in a relationship with an “older man”.

Singer Ventura is the star witness in Combs’ trial where he is charged with transportation to engage in prostitution, sex trafficking and racketeering.

Combs could face life in jail for just the racketeering charge. He denies all charges.

Ventura began her second day of questioning by Combs’ lawyers on Thursday. Despite the graphic and deeply personal subject matter, she remained composed.

The court had heard earlier testimony from Ventura, who dated Combs for 11 years from 2007, that she initially agreed to take part in the freak offs because she was naive and in love with the musician and producer.

But she later felt cajoled and blackmailed into continuing with the frequent and often days-long drug-fuelled sex parties.

However, Combs’ defence produced texts and emails on Thursday from Ventura saying she was “always ready” for a freak off several years after the sex parties began.

And when, in these text message exchanges, she did question the freak offs it was suggested it was more to do with the level to which Combs loved her than the sex sessions themselves.

Diddy and Cassie were in a relationship. Picture / Instagram

In court, Combs’ lawyers revealed romantic texts from 2009. He would often call her “baby girl” or “BG” and her nickname for him was “Pop Pop”.

“I love you so much. It makes me feel like I can’t wait until we don’t have to care anymore,” one text from Ventura to Combs read.

His lawyers said that message showed how keen Ventura was to go public with their relationship which had been under wraps.

“Pop pop, I really miss you,” she wrote.

“Me too baby,” replied Combs. “Damn I can’t wait to see you again”.

‘Wanna be nasty’

In August 2009, two years after she and Combs started dating and around a year and a half after the freak offs began, Combs texted Ventura asking “when do you want to freak off?”

“I’m always ready to freak off, LOL,” replied Ventura.

The temperature in the courtroom began to heat up as Combs’ lawyer pressed Ventura.

In court she said her texts seeming to approve of freak offs were “just words at that point”.

Further messages from around the same time were more sexually focused.

“There are things I want to do for you and to you,” wrote Combs in December 2009.

“I wanna be nasty for you.”

The jury were also shown texts from 2012 of Combs’ asking Ventura if she was “horny” and her replying “you like it when I moan”.

“One of my favourite times is when we freak off and we make love after,” he wrote.

“I love when we make love after,” she replied.

Graphic, personal messages force Cassie to ask for a break

Janice Combs. Photo / AFP

Cassie asks for break

The court was shown even more graphic texts about sexual positions and Ventura describing male genitalia.

“I can’t wait to watch you,” wrote Combs, about his girlfriend having intercourse with another man.

“I want you to get real hot”.

Ventura replied: “Me too. I want to be uncontrollable”.

Another explicit text the singer wrote – in which she graphically described what she couldn’t “wait” for her then-boyfriend to do to her – finally pushed her over the edge.

Ventura immediately asked the judge for a break after the raunchy text was read. The singer – who is eight months pregnant – was seen grabbing her belly with both her hands at the time.

Her husband, Alex Fine – who is the father of her kids – was present inside the courtroom.

‘Dirty, grimy’

Nonetheless, not all of Ventura’s communications with Combs about freak offs were positive.

In 2009, after Combs said he wanted to “get nasty” Ventura said she needed to feel she “trusted” the star “beyond it being just sexual”.

“The last time was a mistake,” she said, referring to a sex party.

“It made me feel dirty and grimy, not sexual and sensuous.

“That’s the reason I go back and forth in my mind with wanting and not wanting to do freak offs when we’re so in love”.

Ventura wrote that initially freaks offs “felt right” but later “I get nervous I’ve just become the girlfriend that you get your fantasies off with and that’s it”.

Earlier in the week, Ventura has given testimony where she claimed she was “sexually inexperienced” when she met Combs. She said Combs “introduced me to the idea of oral sex” at the Trump International Hotel in New York.

“It was not something I did or understood.”

But defence lawyer Anna Estevao raised the fact that Ventura had already been in a relationship with music producer Ryan Leslie.

“It wasn’t the first time you’d been dating an older man, right?” she asked.

Ventura conceded she had been in a romantic relationship immediately before Combs.