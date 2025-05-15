Sean Combs’ lawyers have grilled ex-partner Cassie Ventura uncovering texts including one where she said he was 'always ready' for sex parties. Photo / Getty Images
The jury in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial saw graphic texts between him and Cassandra Ventura about “freak off” parties.
Ventura claimed she was coerced into the parties, but Combs’ defence presented texts suggesting her willingness.
Combs faces charges including sex trafficking and racketeering, which he denies; Ventura remained composed during cross-examination.
WARNING: Graphic content
The jury in the New York trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs has seen graphic, sexually explicit texts exchanged between the star and then-girlfriend Cassandra Ventura, some regarding his now infamous “freak off” sex parties.
These sex sessions would involve Ventura having sex with male sex workers while Combs watched on and sometimes participated.
On Thursday (US time), Combs also seemed more animated than previous court appearances; scribbling away taking notes while Ventura was cross-examined.
The court had heard earlier testimony from Ventura, who dated Combs for 11 years from 2007, that she initially agreed to take part in the freak offs because she was naive and in love with the musician and producer.
But she later felt cajoled and blackmailed into continuing with the frequent and often days-long drug-fuelled sex parties.
However, Combs’ defence produced texts and emails on Thursday from Ventura saying she was “always ready” for a freak off several years after the sex parties began.
And when, in these text message exchanges, she did question the freak offs it was suggested it was more to do with the level to which Combs loved her than the sex sessions themselves.
In court, Combs’ lawyers revealed romantic texts from 2009. He would often call her “baby girl” or “BG” and her nickname for him was “Pop Pop”.
“I love you so much. It makes me feel like I can’t wait until we don’t have to care anymore,” one text from Ventura to Combs read.
His lawyers said that message showed how keen Ventura was to go public with their relationship which had been under wraps.
“Pop pop, I really miss you,” she wrote.
“Me too baby,” replied Combs. “Damn I can’t wait to see you again”.
‘Wanna be nasty’
In August 2009, two years after she and Combs started dating and around a year and a half after the freak offs began, Combs texted Ventura asking “when do you want to freak off?”
In 2009, after Combs said he wanted to “get nasty” Ventura said she needed to feel she “trusted” the star “beyond it being just sexual”.
“The last time was a mistake,” she said, referring to a sex party.
“It made me feel dirty and grimy, not sexual and sensuous.
“That’s the reason I go back and forth in my mind with wanting and not wanting to do freak offs when we’re so in love”.
Ventura wrote that initially freaks offs “felt right” but later “I get nervous I’ve just become the girlfriend that you get your fantasies off with and that’s it”.
Earlier in the week, Ventura has given testimony where she claimed she was “sexually inexperienced” when she met Combs. She said Combs “introduced me to the idea of oral sex” at the Trump International Hotel in New York.