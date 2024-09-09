Duco Touring founder David Higgins says, “After last year’s sell-out event with over 35,000 in attendance, we can’t wait to bring a brand new Synthony and international line-up to Pukekawa Auckland Domain as Manuka Pharm Synthony in the Domain returns for 2025.

“Last year, nearly 35% of fans travelled from outside Auckland - 4.5% from overseas - and with the continued global growth of our social channels and YouTube, we expect that number to surpass 40% this year. We’re thrilled to see Synthony becoming a destination event for both local and international fans.”

Ladi6, New Zealand's queen of hip hop.

Next year’s festival will include two stages, a wine and food village, pop-up bars and food trucks throughout the Domain as well as VIP and VVIP areas.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited CE Nick Hill says the festival has become a “fixture” in Tāmaki Makaurau.

“It yields positive economic, social and profile benefits for the region and is forecast to generate 17,000 visitor nights and a $3.5 million boost to GDP,” he says.

“Auckland is a Unesco city of music and we’re proud to support Synthony, which is a New Zealand-owned event that provides a platform for local and international artists and showcases innovation in our arts and culture sector.”

In August this year, Synthony took over Spark Arena for its first-ever Pride event.

Tickets to next year’s Synthony in the Domain will be available in a presale starting at 7am on Tuesday, September 17, with prices starting at $99. You can register for access to a waitlist here. The general sale starts at 7am on Wednesday, September 18.

Synthony in the Domain featuring Synthony No.6

Where: Pukekawa Auckland Domain

When: Saturday March 29, 2025

Who: Cyril, Example, Kora, Ladi6, Th’Dudes and more to be announced

Tickets: Presale starting 7am Tuesday, September 17. General sale starts 7am Wednesday, September 18.