Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Synthony in the Domain 2025 first lineup revealed: Example, Cyril, Ladi6 and more

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Synthony in the Domain attracts thousands of fans every year. Photo / Joel Docker, Radlab

Synthony in the Domain attracts thousands of fans every year. Photo / Joel Docker, Radlab

Synthony in the Domain drew thousands of people to Pukekawa Auckland Domain in February this year to hear the Auckland Philharmonia, Tiki Taane, Fat Freddy’s Drop and Rudimental - and now the lineup for next year’s festival has been revealed.

Synthony No.6 will premiere on Saturday March 29, 2025, conducted by Sarah-Grace Williams.

The first round of acts announced today include British artist Example and Cyril, hailing from Australia, alongside Kiwi favourites Ladi6, Th’Dudes and Kora, and there are still more to come.

Last year’s Manuka Pharm Synthony in the Domain drew 35,000 people to the outdoor festival.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Duco Touring founder David Higgins says, “After last year’s sell-out event with over 35,000 in attendance, we can’t wait to bring a brand new Synthony and international line-up to Pukekawa Auckland Domain as Manuka Pharm Synthony in the Domain returns for 2025.

“Last year, nearly 35% of fans travelled from outside Auckland - 4.5% from overseas - and with the continued global growth of our social channels and YouTube, we expect that number to surpass 40% this year. We’re thrilled to see Synthony becoming a destination event for both local and international fans.”

Ladi6, New Zealand's queen of hip hop.
Ladi6, New Zealand's queen of hip hop.

Next year’s festival will include two stages, a wine and food village, pop-up bars and food trucks throughout the Domain as well as VIP and VVIP areas.

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited CE Nick Hill says the festival has become a “fixture” in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“It yields positive economic, social and profile benefits for the region and is forecast to generate 17,000 visitor nights and a $3.5 million boost to GDP,” he says.

“Auckland is a Unesco city of music and we’re proud to support Synthony, which is a New Zealand-owned event that provides a platform for local and international artists and showcases innovation in our arts and culture sector.”

In August this year, Synthony took over Spark Arena for its first-ever Pride event.

Tickets to next year’s Synthony in the Domain will be available in a presale starting at 7am on Tuesday, September 17, with prices starting at $99. You can register for access to a waitlist here. The general sale starts at 7am on Wednesday, September 18.

Synthony in the Domain featuring Synthony No.6

Where: Pukekawa Auckland Domain

When: Saturday March 29, 2025

Who: Cyril, Example, Kora, Ladi6, Th’Dudes and more to be announced

Tickets: Presale starting 7am Tuesday, September 17. General sale starts 7am Wednesday, September 18.

Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment