Example joined the Between Two Beers podcast.

Australian-based musician Elliot Gleave, better known as Example, is a worldwide superstar, with over 1360 gigs to his name across 62 countries.

And when it comes to live crowds, the English rapper, writer and producer said New Zealand makes his top five worldwide.

“Scotland is number one, they’re just wild man – they go to every gig like it’s their last night on earth,” Gleave told the Between Two Beers podcast. “But New Zealand is definitely in the top five in terms of your energy and zest for life.

“I’ve been coming here (New Zealand) since 2012. The first big memory I have of NZ is Rhythm and Vines, which I guess is like your Glastonbury. It’s my dream to get back there and play there again. I don’t think I’ve done anything to upset them, I just haven’t been back since 2012. But I’ve been to New Zealand about 50 times now and played 37 gigs here.”

Example was in New Zealand to play at the Baseline Festival in Dunedin, and stopped in for a long-form, wide-ranging chat about his life and career on the Between Two Beers podcast.

The forty-year-old soared to fame in the summer of 2010 and has continued to successfully produce chart-topping tunes which include ‘Won’t Go Quietly’, ‘Kickstarts’, and the number 1 hit, ‘Changed the Way You Kiss Me’. He’s just released his latest single Gold following the release of his eighth album We May Grow Old But We Never Grow Up, in June.

“I’m not trying to make hits now, but it would be nice if one of them accidentally was a hit, to remember what that feels like. Because it’s a nice feeling.”

Example was a late starter in his music career, and only achieved notoriety in his late-20s. But after traveling the world performing for over 16 years, he said he’s glad he lived a ‘real life’ outside of the public gaze.

“Most people get into fame now before they’re 20. I had loads of shit jobs, I went to uni, I had failed relationships, I’d tried my first pill, I’d done my first line, I’d been sacked, I’d graduated, I’d done all of this just not in the public eye. Now new artists are doing this with cameras on them.

“I didn’t play in front of 1000 people till my 300th gig.”

In the podcast Example also talks about the power of performing at Glastonbury, the time he got invited to play tennis at Buckingham Palace, how he deals with fame, why he moved to Australia, his approach to creating music in 2023, life hacks, parenting and much more.

Show notes | Episode 121 | Elliot Gleave

0:00: Stat chat: 1,360 gigs and counting

8:47: Life in Brisbane

12:25: Energy, painting, yoga

15:49: Che flexes some Example knowledge and Ste comes clean on his knowledge of Example

21:21: Musical influences: Regulate, Gangstas Paradise, and thoughts on Michael Jackson

25:40: A look back over the hits up to 2022

31:29: The approach to creating music in 2023

34:07: Elliot on fame

42:13: Live gigs and high energy

52:08: Life hacks and reading a room

55:39: Glastonbury

57:49: Celebrity encounters: Jimmy Carr, Princess Beatrice, The Queen, and Sir Stephen Hawking

1:06:26: Behind the scenes of Spotify

1:12:59: The parent journey

1:16:56: Last words from Steve, Seamus, and Elliot

