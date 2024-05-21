21 May, 2024 03:29 AM 2 mins to read

Eminem shared a sweet father-daughter dance at Hailie's nuptials. Photo / Getty Images

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade Scott tied the knot with Evan McClintock last week and shared a sweet moment with her dad at the celebration.

The 28-year-old influencer posted a slew of pictures and videos from her big day on Instagram, sharing a glimpse of her nuptials with her 3.2 million followers.

“Waking up a wife this week,” she captioned the post. “We couldn’t have asked for a better, more beautiful weekend celebration. So so many happy tears were shed, laughs & smiles were had, & so much love was felt.

“Evan and I are feeling so grateful for all of the family & friends that traveled to support us and be a part of this new chapter of our lives as husband & wife.”

Scott tied the knot with her long-time partner in Battle Creek, Michigan, on Saturday, TMZ reported.

Pictures obtained by the publication show her in a white, strapless wedding dress with a ruffled hemline, finished off with a long, sheer veil.

Photos also show her dancing with her father on a rose-outlined dance floor surrounded by wedding guests.

Eminem, or Marshall Bruce Mathers III, wore a smart tuxedo, paired with sunglasses and sneakers.

Eminem dancing with his daughter Hailie at her wedding.😍 pic.twitter.com/2oahS4GUkL — The Eminem Bible (@Shadyind) May 20, 2024

In March 2020, Eminem briefly spoke about Hailie and Evan in a sit-down with Mike Tyson on Hotboxin’.

“No babies,” the Mockingbird hitmaker responded when he was asked if Hailie had any kids of her own. “Just a boyfriend. She’s doing good.

“She’s made me proud for sure,” he said, before revealing that she had graduated from university with an excellent 3.9 GPA (grade point average). Hailie studied psychology at Michigan State University.

The newlyweds have been dating since 2016 and announced their engagement in February 2023 after McClintock popped the question.

She shared the news on Instagram, posting a picture of her partner down on one knee, with the caption: “Casual weekend recap … 2.4.23 i love you @evanmcclintock11.”