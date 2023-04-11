Eminem has revealed his favourite song - and many will be surprised by his choice. Photo / Supplied

Of all the songs Eminem has written and produced over the years, the rapper has picked out his favourite one - and it might just shock you.

Eminem, who has released 11 studio albums, won 15 Grammy awards and sold an estimated 220 million records worldwide, is regarded by many as one of the best rappers of all time, reports the Daily Mail.

Some of the musician’s most famous songs include Without Me, The Real Slim Shady and Love The Way You Lie.

What’s more, the rapper has collaborated with some of the biggest names in music, such as Rihanna and Elton John.

However, when he was asked which one of his hits is his favourite, the songwriter’s choice was surprising to say the least.

Eminem spoke at a Q&A at a Spotify streaming party to celebrate 20 years since the release of The Marshall Mathers MP.

Eminem performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago's Grant Park. Photo / AP

When asked about his favourite tune, the rapper picked a lesser-know track from his album Curtain Call: The Hits - and didn’t feature on the original album.

The star picked FACK, and chimed in with a fan who said it was a “lyrical masterpiece”.

The track is renowned for its explicit lyrics and resurfaced on TikTok in 2021 as a result of its controversial use of language.

Fans are still not sure whether the rapper was being serious or just joking.

Eminem went on to say that his favourite verse was from his song I’m Back and discussed his favourite character from The Avengers (The Hulk) and his go-to cereal (Kelloggs Bran Raisin Crunch).

The revelation comes after the Mockingbird rapper filed an opposition against a trademark application filed by Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon, who hoped to trademark their Reasonably Shady podcast.

Eminem filed the opposition on February 14, saying that the brand that he had built himself would be “damaged” if the trademark was granted, according to Page Six.

He also claimed that the podcast’s trademark could, “cause confusion in the minds of consumers”.

Feud: It comes after the rapper filed an opposition against a trademark application filed by Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon for their Reasonably Shady podcast

Marshall Mathers - who is currently developing a television show based on his hit 2002 film 8 Mile with 50 Cent - has owned the ‘Shady’ trademark since 1998 and uses the brand name on merchandise and entertainment services.

Bryant and Dixon, known for starring on on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Potomac since 2016, filed the trademark request a few weeks ago with the hope of selling podcast-branded merchandise.