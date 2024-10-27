US Vice-President Kamala Harris embraces singer Beyonce at a campaign rally on October 25 in Houston, Texas. Photo / Getty Images

Beyonce has officially endorsed Kamala Harris’ bid to be president of the United States.

The 43-year-old singer and her Destiny’s Child bandmate Kelly Rowland took to the stage at Harris’ rally in Houston, Texas on Friday, October 26 after being introduced by Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles.

Rowland said: “We are grabbing back the pen from those who are trying to write an American story that would deny the right for women to make our own decisions about our bodies. Today, that means grabbing that pen and casting my vote for Kamala Harris.”

Beyonce told the crowd: “For all the men and women in this room, and watching around the country, we need you. We are at the precipice of an enormous shift.”

“I’m not here as a celebrity. I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother, a mother who cares about the world our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we are not divided, our past or present or future. We’re all part of something much bigger. We must vote and we need you. Let’s do this. Ladies and gentlemen, give a big, loud Texas welcome to the next president of the United States, Kamala Harris.”