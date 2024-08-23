The former senator has adopted Beyonce’s 2016 song Freedom for her campaign rallies, the tune ringing out as she took the stage for her historic speech on Friday. While the artist has not publicly endorsed Harris, she did give the candidate permission to use the song in a video and throughout the campaign. She has also backed Democrats in the past, including incumbent President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. In 2013, she performed at Barack Obama’s second inauguration.

After widespread speculation as to whether Beyonce would perform at the convention, TMZ reported the star was currently in Chicago and would make a guest appearance. US political news website The Hill also claimed the 42-year-old would take the stage, citing two sources; however, there was no official confirmation from Harris’ camp, with her campaign declining to comment on any special guests.

In a post to X, Variety’s senior culture and events editor, Marc Malkin, said he was told by insiders that there were “no indications it was happening”.

“Many people were asking me throughout the day if Beyonce was performing tonight. I was told by insiders that there were no indications it was happening. ‘I wish it was happening, but it’s not’, one source said,” Malkin wrote.

Harris’ remarks closed out the last day of the convention, which featured speeches from former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling and vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz, who delivered his acceptance speech for the nomination on Thursday.