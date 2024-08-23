Advertisement
DNC: Beyonce was ‘never scheduled’ to perform after Kamala Harris’ speech

By Lana Andelane
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read
The superstar was "never scheduled" to perform, a rep said, despite rampant reports and speculation. Photo / Supplied

Beyonce was “never scheduled” to perform on the final night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, a representative has said - hitting back at several reports that claimed the superstar would make a surprise appearance.

The rumour mill went into overdrive when TMZ, citing several sources, seemingly confirmed Beyonce would take the stage after US Vice-President Kamala Harris formally accepted the Democratic Party presidential nomination for the upcoming election.

But in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, a representative for Beyonce denied the reports, telling the outlet: “Beyonce was never scheduled to be there. The report of a performance is untrue.”

It came as the Democratic candidate delivered her highly anticipated acceptance speech at the convention in Chicago on Friday (NZ time), less than three months ahead of the election on November 5. Harris is facing off against former US President and Republican nominee Donald Trump, who was previously in office from 2017 to 2021.

The former senator has adopted Beyonce’s 2016 song Freedom for her campaign rallies, the tune ringing out as she took the stage for her historic speech on Friday. While the artist has not publicly endorsed Harris, she did give the candidate permission to use the song in a video and throughout the campaign. She has also backed Democrats in the past, including incumbent President Joe Biden in the 2020 election. In 2013, she performed at Barack Obama’s second inauguration.

After widespread speculation as to whether Beyonce would perform at the convention, TMZ reported the star was currently in Chicago and would make a guest appearance. US political news website The Hill also claimed the 42-year-old would take the stage, citing two sources; however, there was no official confirmation from Harris’ camp, with her campaign declining to comment on any special guests.

In a post to X, Variety’s senior culture and events editor, Marc Malkin, said he was told by insiders that there were “no indications it was happening”.

“Many people were asking me throughout the day if Beyonce was performing tonight. I was told by insiders that there were no indications it was happening. ‘I wish it was happening, but it’s not’, one source said,” Malkin wrote.

Harris’ remarks closed out the last day of the convention, which featured speeches from former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling and vice-presidential nominee Tim Walz, who delivered his acceptance speech for the nomination on Thursday.

