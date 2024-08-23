Beyonce was “never scheduled” to perform on the final night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention, a representative has said - hitting back at several reports that claimed the superstar would make a surprise appearance.
The rumour mill went into overdrive when TMZ, citing several sources, seemingly confirmed Beyonce would take the stage after US Vice-President Kamala Harris formally accepted the Democratic Party presidential nomination for the upcoming election.
But in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, a representative for Beyonce denied the reports, telling the outlet: “Beyonce was never scheduled to be there. The report of a performance is untrue.”
It came as the Democratic candidate delivered her highly anticipated acceptance speech at the convention in Chicago on Friday (NZ time), less than three months ahead of the election on November 5. Harris is facing off against former US President and Republican nominee Donald Trump, who was previously in office from 2017 to 2021.