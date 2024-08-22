“It’s ridiculous. It’s just bulls***, but if you’re leaning that way, it helps your outrage. When it’s just a series of exaggerations and lies, it doesn’t help anybody.”

The actor then took aim at “aggressive” media outlets, claiming they are deterring genuinely talented individuals from entering the world of politics.

“You’re just not going to get people of quality stepping into that world anymore. There’s probably hundreds of potentially incredible presidents in this country, but they’re too smart to walk that way,” he said.

Crowe’s rant didn’t end there, and he went on to criticise Americans for the way they choose to vote, stating they care too much about the party rather than the policies.

“It’s picking a colour, and no matter what happens under the banner of that colour, you’re sticking with the colour,” he said. “That’s not really going to help anyone.”

Controversial podcast host Joe Rogan had a lengthy chat with the NZ-born actor. Photo / YouTube, PowerfulJRE

The actor, who is in the US touring with his band The Gentleman’s Barber, used the musical Evita as a reference for the prevailing political climate of the country, claiming it is now about “what can we get away with”?

“It was used in the musical Evita ... [the phrase] ‘politics is the art of the possible’. It’s not really connected to anything,” he said.

Rogan added, “You’re seeing that now in American politics more than ever, because the person that’s actually in office is saying what she’s going to do if she gets in office.”

Crowe agreed with the podcaster, who then said, ”This is madness. She’s been in there for three years; what are you talking about? This is crazy.”

Despite his strong opinions, the Academy Award winner wasn’t entirely negative about the state of the country and said everyone had to “remember” it is “the beacon of freedom” for the entire world.

Russell Crowe had some strong opinions regarding US politics. Photo / YouTube, PowerfulJRE

“It’s a huge responsibility,” he said.

“If people are looking for something to change in their life or something positive, the vast majority of people will look towards America and say, ‘well, that’s the beacon. I want to live like that where people can say what’s on their mind and people can have differing opinions’.”

He continued to say it is important for the US to look to the future for “everyone” and not only its citizens and residents.

The Robin Hood actor’s opinions quickly went viral on social media, with many choosing to call out his and Rogan’s comments regarding Harris’ seeming lack of action in office.

“Are you all under the impression that the VP has policymaking power and is responsible for the policies of the Executive Branch?,” one person questioned.

“The VP is not empowered by the constitution to do much at all. And y’all made it abundantly clear that Biden is too old and infirm to do anything, right? So no wonder,” another X user said.

Elsewhere, a user seemed to commend the star for his comments on America being a place of “freedom” for people of the world.

“Those last remarks from Russell about America being a beacon of hope of free speech hit hard,” the person said.

Crowe also spoke about Australian politics, stating it is “working well” since the independent “Teal” MPs won safe Liberal seats in 2022.

“It’s making both of the main parties re-examine who they are and what they stand for,” he said, noting it is no longer about choosing a “colour” when voting, but about policies.