The US is in the build-up to its election, with former President and Republican leader Donald Trump battling it out against Vice-President and Democratic leader Kamala Harris.
The election is scheduled to take place on November 5.
In the lead-up to voting day, the New Zealand-born actor, who resides in Australia, sat down with controversial podcast host Joe Rogan on his popular show, The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, where he spoke out about American politics.
In the three-hour discussion, the Gladiator actor declared both the Democratic and Republican parties must stop “pouring money” into their promotional campaigns and creating “apocalyptic” adverts mocking leaders.
“It’s ridiculous. It’s just bulls***, but if you’re leaning that way, it helps your outrage. When it’s just a series of exaggerations and lies, it doesn’t help anybody.”
The actor then took aim at “aggressive” media outlets, claiming they are deterring genuinely talented individuals from entering the world of politics.
“You’re just not going to get people of quality stepping into that world anymore. There’s probably hundreds of potentially incredible presidents in this country, but they’re too smart to walk that way,” he said.
Crowe’s rant didn’t end there, and he went on to criticise Americans for the way they choose to vote, stating they care too much about the party rather than the policies.
“It’s picking a colour, and no matter what happens under the banner of that colour, you’re sticking with the colour,” he said. “That’s not really going to help anyone.”
The actor, who is in the US touring with his band The Gentleman’s Barber, used the musical Evita as a reference for the prevailing political climate of the country, claiming it is now about “what can we get away with”?
“It was used in the musical Evita ... [the phrase] ‘politics is the art of the possible’. It’s not really connected to anything,” he said.
Rogan added, “You’re seeing that now in American politics more than ever, because the person that’s actually in office is saying what she’s going to do if she gets in office.”
Crowe agreed with the podcaster, who then said, ”This is madness. She’s been in there for three years; what are you talking about? This is crazy.”
Despite his strong opinions, the Academy Award winner wasn’t entirely negative about the state of the country and said everyone had to “remember” it is “the beacon of freedom” for the entire world.
“It’s a huge responsibility,” he said.
“If people are looking for something to change in their life or something positive, the vast majority of people will look towards America and say, ‘well, that’s the beacon. I want to live like that where people can say what’s on their mind and people can have differing opinions’.”
He continued to say it is important for the US to look to the future for “everyone” and not only its citizens and residents.