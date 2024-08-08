Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump says he is prepared to debate Kamala Harris live on three networks. Photo / Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump says he is prepared to debate Kamala Harris live on three networks. Photo / Getty Images

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said he is willing to debate his Democratic rival Kamala Harris three times in September on different networks.

Trump said he wanted to hold debates on September 4 on Fox, September 10 on NBC and September 25 on ABC. He did not offer specific terms, such as whether there would be an audience, and it was not immediately clear whether his campaign had made a proposal to Harris’ camp.

The press conference on Thursday (today NZ) at his Palm Beach, Florida, residence was Trump’s first public appearance since Harris selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate on Tuesday (Wednesday NZ).

Harris, the US Vice President, and Walz headlined rallies in the battleground states of Michigan and Wisconsin on Wednesday (Thursday NZ), drawing tens of thousands of attendees in a fresh sign of how her late entry into the race has galvanised Democrats.

Her rapid rise, following President Joe Biden’s decision last month to abandon his faltering campaign, has sent Trump’s team scrambling to recalibrate their strategy and messaging. Opinion polls show Harris has erased the lead Trump had built over Biden, and Democrats have raked in hundreds of millions of dollars from voters and big donors in a matter of weeks.