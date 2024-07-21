United States president Joe Biden has announced he will no longer seek reelection in this year’s presidential race.

In a statement posted to X (Twitter), Biden said it had been the greatest honour of his life to serve as president.

“And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my [term],” the statement said.

He would speak to the nation later in the week about his decision.

President Biden expressed his “deepest gratitude” to everyone who had worked to get him reelected and thanked his vice president Kamala Harris for being an “extraordinary partner” in work.

Biden spoke about the “great progress” the USA had made over his term, saying the country now had world’s strongest economy.

“We’ve made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans. We’ve provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years.

”Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today.”

He said none of that could have been achieved without the American people.

“Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Ureat Depression. We’ve protected and preserved our Democracy. And we’ve revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world.”

Biden also expressed his “heartfelt appreciation” to the American people for putting their trust in him.

”I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can’t do - when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America.”

Biden, 81, has faced increasing calls to step down in recent weeks including from many Democrats who have concerns about his ability to win the 2024 election, as well as whether he can fulfil his presidential duties for another term.

Concerns ramped up three weeks ago, following a debate performance where the President appeared confused and forgetful.

Since then, worries grew after he called Ukrainian President Zelenskyy “President Putin” at the Nato summit and referred to former President Trump as his Vice-President.

