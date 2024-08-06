Donald Trump has defended his running mate JD Vance’s comments calling Democratic politicians a “bunch of childless cat ladies with miserable lives”.
US presidential candidate Donald Trump has backed his running mate’s comments about “childless cat ladies” that have gone viral and become a political headache for the Republican White House campaign.
JD Vance’s 2021 comments criticising Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democrats as “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives” resurfaced after Trump selected the Ohio senator as his running mate earlier this month.
The comments triggered a backlash from many including actress Jennifer Aniston, amid warnings from some political strategists that they could cost the Trump campaign valuable votes in a close election that could be decided in a handful of states by a few thousand voters.