Harris is the Democratic Party presidential nominee for the November election following President Joe Biden’s decision to quit the race.

Trump said in an interview on Fox News he did not place a higher value on people with families.

Republican vice presidential nominee, US Sen JD Vance. Photo / Getty Images

“You know, you don’t meet the right person, or you don’t meet any person. But you’re just as good, in many cases, a lot better than a person that’s in a family situation,” Trump said on Monday.

Harris has two stepchildren with husband Doug Emhoff.

Emhoff’s ex-wife has called such attacks “baseless” and described Harris as a “loving, nurturing, fiercely protective” co-parent.

Vice President Kamala Harris. Photo / Getty Images

Trump said Vance, who had a tough upbringing in Ohio and was largely raised by his grandmother, was simply trying to show how much he values family life.

“He grew up in a very interesting family situation and he feels family is good. And I don’t think there’s anything wrong in saying that,” Trump said.

Trump also did little to clear up questions over whether he will participate in a September 10 debate with Harris. The event was previously scheduled against Biden.

“I’ll probably end up debating,” Trump said.

“But I can also make a case for not doing it.”



