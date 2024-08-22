Former President Barack Obama spoke at the DNC this week, talking up Harris while talking down Trump.
“We do not need four more years of bluster and bumbling and chaos,” he told the convention.
Trump has also been critical of Harris, saying at a recent rally that she was “stupid” and a “Marxist or a communist” and that Obama was “nasty”.
Back home, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has been careful not to pick a side.
“My job as Prime Minister is to work with whoever the American people elect – and I don’t want to pre-suppose that or be hypothetical about that,” he said during a Q&A at the Lowy Institute in Sydney last week.
Regardless of who wins in the US, Luxon said, he would “make it work, either way”.
“It’s hard to read in the heat of a campaign exactly what will happen on the other side of it, and what is rhetoric and what is actually policy and how that plays out.
“But our job is to make sure we have strong, deep relationships with whoever the American people select.”
Seemingly unshackled from the diplomatic duties of leading a country, former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern – who participated in a panel at the DNC this week – left no room for ambiguity when she was asked who she was backing.
“Obviously for the American election, the most important opinion and support that Kamala Harris needs is of course from the American public,” she told 1 News.