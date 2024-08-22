The poll shows 12% would not vote, while 8% said they were not sure and just 4% said they would prefer another candidate.

Talbot Mills conducts polls on behalf of the Labour Party – although this poll, obtained by Newstalk ZB, was gathered for its corporate clients.

The numbers come as the race in the US continues to heat up.

Former President Barack Obama spoke at the DNC this week, talking up Harris while talking down Trump.

“We do not need four more years of bluster and bumbling and chaos,” he told the convention.

Trump has also been critical of Harris, saying at a recent rally that she was “stupid” and a “Marxist or a communist” and that Obama was “nasty”.

Back home, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has been careful not to pick a side.

“My job as Prime Minister is to work with whoever the American people elect – and I don’t want to pre-suppose that or be hypothetical about that,” he said during a Q&A at the Lowy Institute in Sydney last week.

Regardless of who wins in the US, Luxon said, he would “make it work, either way”.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says he will work with whoever the American people elect. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“It’s hard to read in the heat of a campaign exactly what will happen on the other side of it, and what is rhetoric and what is actually policy and how that plays out.

“But our job is to make sure we have strong, deep relationships with whoever the American people select.”

Seemingly unshackled from the diplomatic duties of leading a country, former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern – who participated in a panel at the DNC this week – left no room for ambiguity when she was asked who she was backing.

“Obviously for the American election, the most important opinion and support that Kamala Harris needs is of course from the American public,” she told 1 News.

“But if you’re asking me as a progressive if I support Kamala Harris – absolutely.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Vice-President Kamala Harris in 2022. Photo / Facebook

Digging deeper into the Talbot Mills data, some 50% of men preferred Harris, compared with 31% who backed Trump.

The margin is much wider when it comes to women: 61% supported Harris, just 11% supported Trump.

Talbot Mills also broke down the support for both candidates according to which political party in New Zealand the voters said they supported:

Green: 66% Harris, 8% Trump

Labour 65% Harris, 14% Trump

National: 55% Harris, 26% Trump

Act: 47% Harris, 32% Trump

Te Pati Māori: 45% Harris, 18% Trump

NZ First 35% Harris, 48% Trump

The poll was taken between August 1-10, with a sample size of 1105 and a margin of error of 3.1%.

Jason Walls is Newstalk ZB’s political editor and has covered politics in the Press Gallery since 2017. He’s worked for ZB since 2021, and before that was a member of the Herald’s Press Gallery team.