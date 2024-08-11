Celine Dion has condemned Donald Trump’s use of her Titanic theme song My Heart Will Go On at his Montana rally.
The 56-year-old Canadian singer has called out the former US president for “unauthorised usage” of the video, musical performance, and “likeness” of herself that was used as part of his campaign stop on Friday (September 8), as he continues to battle it out with Kamala Harris to be re-elected.
A statement on her official social media channels read: “Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc, became aware of the unauthorised usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing My Heart Will Go On at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana.
”In no way is this use authorised, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use.
" …And really, THAT song? (sic)”