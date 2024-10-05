Bruce Springsteen endorses Kamala Harris and Tim Walz for the 2024 US election. Photo / via X, Twitter

Bruce Springsteen has endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 US presidential election.

“The Boss”, 75, who appeared at a string of Barack Obama’s rallies during his election campaigns, joins the likes of Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lawrence as another celebrity Harris supporter.

He showed his support for the Democrat by posting an Instagram Reel in which he voiced his support for her in a video recorded at a diner.

Springsteen declared in the clip: “Friends, fans, and the press have asked me who I’m supporting in the most important of elections.

“And with full knowledge of my opinions (being) no more or less important than any of my fellow citizens, here’s my answer: I’m supporting Kamala Harris for President and Tim Walz for Vice President.”