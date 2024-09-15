The Republican presidential nominee lashed out at the singer after she swiftly endorsed his rival following their first live debate.
Donald Trump has declared he despises Taylor Swift.
The US presidential runner, 78, hit out at the Shake it Off singer, 34, in yet another of his furious posts on his social media platform Truth Social five days after the performer announced in a long Instagram post she would be voting for his Democrat White House race rival Kamala Harris, 59, in America’s November election.
Donald raged online on September 15 in an all-capitalised message: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”
Along with announcing online she was supporting Kamala as US President, Taylor urged her millions of Swiftie fans to research the election and register to vote.