She included with her Harris-backing message a link to vote.gov to help them start to study up on politics.

Trump lashed out at Swift after saying he had “no idea” what his reaction was to the singer’s message supporting Harris after the pair of rivals last week faced off in a TV debate.

Donald Trump's post on Truth Social received plenty of engagement from his followers. Photo / @realdonaldtrump

Swift’s Instagram message drove more than 400,000 visitors to the vote.gov site in under a day.

She said: “I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and [her Vice-President nominee] Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential Election.

“If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most … as a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their proposed policies and plans for this country.”

Taylor also used her note to blast images generated by artificial intelligence that were reportedly shared by Trump on Truth Social that had suggested she was endorsing him for President.

She said: “Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site.

“It really conjured up my fears around AI and the dangers of spreading misinformation.

“It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter.

“The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth. I’ve done my research and I’ve made my choice. Your research is all yours to do, and the choice is yours to make.”

In a dig at Trump’s running mate JD Vance, 40, and his infamous jibe at women who didn’t have children, the singer signed off her post as: “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady.”