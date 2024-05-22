Weeks after storming out of the Today Show, Rowland has caused a fuss on the Cannes carpet. Photo / Getty Images

Kelly Rowland has been snapped in a heated moment at the Cannes Film Festival, with pictures showing the singer seemingly scolding a security guard while walking the red carpet on Tuesday.

The Destiny’s Child alum, 43, attended the event to watch the premiere of French film Marcello Mio, featuring Chiara Mastroianni.

However, as Rowland walked into the venue, video footage showed her in a verbal argument with a member of security, who raised her arm as a way to guide the singer into the screening, reports Daily Mail.

The Dilemma hitmaker could be seen angrily pointing a finger at the security guard and appeared to scold her in front of the crowd of photographers.

The security guard appeared panicked as she responded to Rowland, who proceeded up the steps and then turned back again to continue her rant.

While it is unknown what caused the dispute, Daily Mail has contacted Rowland’s representative for comment.

Kelly Rowland was seen yelling at her security on the red carpet in Cannes.



pic.twitter.com/ZdLfoNTAZO — Mr. Pop (@MrPopOfficial) May 21, 2024

Rowland’s heated moment on the Cannes steps comes just a few weeks after she stormed out of the Today Show.

While speculation has spiralled regarding her reason for walking out, one of the rumours suggests that Rowland was dissatisfied with her dressing room, thus forcing Rita Ora to step in at the last minute.

However, insiders allege that Rowland stormed off the show due to the “disrespect” shown to her by Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie, who “aggressively” asked the singer about Beyonce instead of basing her questions around Rowland’s latest film, Mea Culpa, which she had appeared on the talk show to promote.

The dressing room rumour appeared to be confirmed by fellow Today Show co-host Hoda Kotb, who offered to share her dressing room with Rowland the next time she came on the show.

But Kotb’s comments seemingly made things worse, as a source told The Wrap that Rowland left after she “felt disrespected’ following Guthrie’s bombardment of questions about her former bandmate.

“Kelly was offended that Savannah repeatedly and aggressively asked her about Beyonce” the source told the publication.

The insider went on to say that the dressing room speculation was far from the truth, saying: “The story was spun that Kelly didn’t like her dressing room, but she has been on the Today Show numerous times, she and her team know the dressing room set up.

“That would not come as a surprise at all.”



