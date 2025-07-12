Burnt Butter Diner in Avondale is the supreme greatest by far. That never-ending filter coffee with the sweetened condensed milk is genius.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Prego. Whenever there is a win in my family, we all go to Prego and rejoice in the professional waiting staff.

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

Sheesh, I mean the classique is Piha ’cause of the drama of it all, that moody beauty, but it depends on the visitor. Maybe for a nice dig at Real Groovy? Or maybe a show at The Basement ... it’s a hard one, ever since the Panmure roundabout lost its sculpture, I am at a bit of a loss as to how to properly blow a visitor’s mind.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

It used to be Ink (RIP), but maybe out the back of Family in the magical cabana land.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Old Mate in Avondale, or Pt Chev Daily Bread or Waterview Coffee Project for some sweet fluffies on the way to the incredible waterpark.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

I can’t do fish and chips in a satisfying way, because I don’t eat the fishes, so I always end up just eating heaps of chips and a pineapple fritter. As a stand-in for fish and chips, I would choose Cheese on Toast in Mt Eden. To eat a next-level toasted sandwich is to truly kiss the knees of the gods.

Favourite trail for a hike?

Karekare Falls! It’s a very small walk, but the payoff is huge.

Favourite venue for a gig?

The Hollywood Avondale when the Music First lads put on a shindig, or the greatest bar in Auckland: Cupid Bar in Pt Chev. I hear that Cupid Bar has a very hilarious alternative comedy night once a month called Cupido Stupido that I really must check out some time.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

FB Marketplace, ha jokes. Too many firewood scammers. I would say Real Groovy Records, absolutely for sure. Or the Central Flea Market - makes me feel like I live in Berlin in 2009.

Barnie Duncan is associate director of Siblings, playing at Te Pou Theatre from July 24-28. https://www.tepoutheatre.nz/siblings/