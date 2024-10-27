Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster: Deborra-Lee Furness reportedly found Broadway co-star ‘suspicious’ before split

By Christine Estera
news.com.au·
2 mins to read
Deborra-Lee Furness reportedly had “suspicions” about her ex Hugh Jackman’s co-star Sutton Foster before their split in September 2023. Photo / Getty Images

Deborra-Lee Furness reportedly had “suspicions” about her ex Hugh Jackman’s co-star Sutton Foster before their split in September 2023. Photo / Getty Images

The Australian actress, 68, reportedly had concerns about Hugh Jackman and his co-star, who is now his rumoured new girlfriend.

Deborra-Lee Furness reportedly had concerns about Hugh Jackman’s relationship with his Broadway co-star Sutton Foster ahead of their split in 2023.

In the wake of the actor’s rumoured new romance with Sutton comes reports Furness had her “suspicions” about the co-stars when they worked together on the 2022 musical, The Music Man – just one year before the Aussie couple announced their separation after 27 years of marriage.

“Deborra-Lee had her suspicions when Hugh started working with Sutton,” a source told the Daily Mail. “Their relationship is not a secret to her.”

The source added that Furness, 68, “wants to be left out of the narrative” as she has no plans to “speak against” Jackman, 58, who is the father of their children Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“When they divorced, they agreed to keep everything that happened during their marriage private,” the source added.

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are said to have formed a connection when starring The Music Man in 2022. Photo / Getty Images
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are said to have formed a connection when starring The Music Man in 2022. Photo / Getty Images

Last week, Foster, 49, filed for divorce from her Ocean’s Eleven screenwriter husband Ted Griffin, 53, after 10 years of marriage.

The actress and Griffin were married in Santa Barbara in 2014 and adopted their daughter Emily in 2017.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“Time has passed for Hugh to mourn his divorce and now Sutton is over her relationship, they are getting closer to making it official,” the source added.

According to multiple reports, Foster and Jackman formed a connection when they starred together on the Broadway musical, which ran from December 2021 to January 2023.

It’s believe the pair are now “in love” but have been keeping their romance a secret. Although they are careful to stay out of the public eye, they’re reportedly inseparable.

“They spend all of their free time together,” a source told Page Six. “They are a regular couple, they are just in private.”

“They are 100% together and are in love and want to spend the rest of their lives together,” another source previously told the outlet.

“They go out of their way to hide it, but it’s common knowledge.”

Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment