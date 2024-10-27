Deborra-Lee Furness reportedly had “suspicions” about her ex Hugh Jackman’s co-star Sutton Foster before their split in September 2023. Photo / Getty Images

Deborra-Lee Furness reportedly had “suspicions” about her ex Hugh Jackman’s co-star Sutton Foster before their split in September 2023. Photo / Getty Images

The Australian actress, 68, reportedly had concerns about Hugh Jackman and his co-star, who is now his rumoured new girlfriend.

Deborra-Lee Furness reportedly had concerns about Hugh Jackman’s relationship with his Broadway co-star Sutton Foster ahead of their split in 2023.

In the wake of the actor’s rumoured new romance with Sutton comes reports Furness had her “suspicions” about the co-stars when they worked together on the 2022 musical, The Music Man – just one year before the Aussie couple announced their separation after 27 years of marriage.

“Deborra-Lee had her suspicions when Hugh started working with Sutton,” a source told the Daily Mail. “Their relationship is not a secret to her.”

The source added that Furness, 68, “wants to be left out of the narrative” as she has no plans to “speak against” Jackman, 58, who is the father of their children Oscar, 24, and Ava, 19.