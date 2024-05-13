The Aussie actress has opened up about the challenges she’s faced post-split. Photo / Getty Images

Deborra-lee Furness has got candid about life after her highly publicised split from Hugh Jackman, reflecting on her new chapter as a single woman.

Furness and the Wolverine star shocked the world when they announced they were going their separate ways last September after 27 years of marriage.

Chatting to People magazine, Furness opened up about her solo journey and what she had learned since her separation from Jackman.

“[I learned] that I’m strong and resilient,” Furness revealed.

The Shame actress additionally told Page Six at the screening of her latest flick that she’s been “learning a lot about myself and I’m embracing evolution and growth”.

She admitted to the publication that it’s been a “year of evolution” for her that has been both “scary” and “every other adjective”.

However, Furness insisted that she was “grateful” that this time had given her an opportunity for personal growth.

She added that she’s had good pals who have supported her as she discovers life as a single woman again.

“I say this to all women — your girlfriends are a necessity in life,” Furness revealed, before saying that her kids have also been “very supportive”.

The former couple made the shock split announcement last year in a joint statement to People magazine.

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” Furness and Jackman shared. “Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

Hugh Jackman and former wife Deborra-Lee Furness during the 57th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Photo / Getty Images

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.”

“This is the sole statement either of us will make,” the statement concluded, signed “Deb and Hugh Jackman.”

The pair seem to be on good terms since announcing their separation last year. The Les Misérables actor was joined by Furness and his closest friends and family at his 55th birthday celebration in October, which was held at New York City’s Polo Club.