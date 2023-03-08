Hugh Jackman has started bulking up again to reprise his iconic role as Wolverine. Photo / Getty Images

Hugh Jackman has shared his intense meal plan ahead of his comeback as action hero Wolverine.

The Australian actor, 54, is gearing up to reprise the legendary role in Deadpool 3, a surprising revival given he was thought to have retired the character in 2017′s Logan.

With filming on the Marvel sequel, helmed by US actor Ryan Reynolds, due to kick off in coming months, Jackman has revealed how he’s bulking up muscle with his 8600-calorie daily diet.

Jackman took to Instagram to show followers his pre-prepared meals, which included a 2000-calorie black bass dish, a 2100-calorie salmon dish and a 1800-calorie chicken burger.

“Bulking. A day in the life. Thank you Chef Mario for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst … Becoming. Wolverine. Again,” Jackman wrote.

Jackman has been keeping fans in the loop with his progress ahead of production, and last month sent the internet wild with a ripped photo from a recent gym session.

Hugh Jackman, with trainer Beth Lewis, has been hitting the gym hard. Photo / Instagram

The Sydney-born star showed off his incredibly jacked arms on Instagram, also using the pic as an opportunity to have a dig at his long-time fake nemesis Reynolds. “He’s only 46. I’m older. But it’s not a competition,” he wrote.

It comes after Jackman told CNN in January his entire focus for the next six months would be getting in shape to play Wolverine again, after he recently finished his stint in The Music Man on Broadway.

Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in the new Deadpool movie. Photo / 20th Century Fox

“I’m not doing any other work. I’m going to be with my family and train. That’s going to be my job for six months,” Jackman said.

“And I’m really fit right now. There’s one thing that about eight shows a week being on Broadway singing and dancing, is I’m fit. So, I’m healthy. I have a good place to start.”

Jackman and Reynolds sent their fanbases into a spin in September when it was revealed Jackman would make a surprise comeback for the character he first took on 22 years ago.

Reynolds talked about brainstorming ideas for the hotly anticipated third instalment of the Deadpool franchise in this Twitter video:

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

“I’ve had to really search my soul for this one. We need to stay true to the character. Find new depth and motivation and meaning. Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart,” Reynolds began.

“It’s been an incredible challenge that’s forced me to reach down and reach inside and I have nothing. Yeah, just completely empty up here, and terrifying. But we did have one idea.”

At this point, Reynolds paused before Jackman casually walked by in the background.

Reynolds asked, “Hey, Hugh, do you want to play Wolverine one more time?”

Deadpool 3 is due for release in November 2024.