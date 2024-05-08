Hugh Jackman shared a picture of himself before he attended the Met Gala on Monday night. Photo / @thehughjackman

Hugh Jackman attended the Met Gala earlier this week and while he was all smiles, fans have noticed a “sad” detail in a pre-event photo.

The Wolverine actor attended the annual fashion event solo for the first time this year following his split from his former wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness.

Prior to their split, the couple had attended the event six times including last year and in 2022.

Posing in a photo taken before this year’s event, the star revealed he was wearing the original Tom Ford suit he wore to his first-ever Met in 2004, noting that it was “refitted and repaired”. However, it was an item in the background of the photo that caught fans’ attention.

On the floor, a collection of books and bowls could be seen stacked in the corner of his rumoured New York bachelor pad with one fan writing: “Hugh needs to furnish his apartment. Poor guy. Looks handsome, though”.

Another added: “What is in the bowl on the floor?” A third said: “Don’t look now but someone stole your coffee table.”

It comes after news that the star’s children Oscar Maximilian Jackman, 23, and 18-year-old Ava Eliot Jackman have “rallied” around their dad as he navigates his new life without Furness.

Speaking to the Australian Women’s Day, the insider said: “Ava and Oscar really rallied around him and it’s made a huge impact. He always looks so happy when he’s with those two.

“They know him better than he does and are constantly surprising him,” the source said. They added: “They’ve become closer than he could have imagined and he can confide in them, whereas before he’d turn to Deb.”

The former couple announced their separation in September last year with a joint statement to People magazine, which said: “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage,” the couple said.

Jackman and Furness first met on the set of the 1995 Australian TV series Correlli. They went on to marry the following year before welcoming their first child.

Jackman had previously declared it was love at first sight with Furness and said he knew he wanted to marry her weeks after meeting her.

Hugh Jackman spoke out about his recent separation from his wife of 27 years, Deborra-Lee Furness.



When approached by a paparazzo in NYC, he stated they're going through a difficult time and chose not to delve deeper into the topic. pic.twitter.com/i9Q9OGAQet — BoreCure (@CureBore) September 16, 2023

He said in 2018: “I knew two weeks into meeting Deb that we were going to be together for the rest of our lives.”

Their marriage was considered one of the most stable in showbiz, but they often faced trolling over their 13-year age difference.

In 2014, Furness said she felt it was an insult to tell her that she was “lucky” to be married to the younger actor.

She told Woman’s Weekly: “That to me is a putdown. [It’s] like you suggesting I won [a]… raffle. I think we create our own destiny.” Adding: “When people look at my life, they don’t know the challenges [I face], just like I don’t know someone else’s [challenges.]”