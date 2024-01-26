Deborra-Lee Furness says lots of “change” can be “scary” but she is embracing it. Photo / AP

Deborra-Lee Furness says lots of “change” can be “scary” but she is embracing it. Photo / AP

Deborra-Lee Furness has got candid about what is on the horizon after parting ways with her husband of three decades, Hugh Jackman, last year.

Nearly six months after their shock split made headlines, Furness has returned to acting in her first major role since 2016.

In her latest interview, Furness revealed that lots of “change” can be “scary” but she’s grabbing the bull by the horns and embracing it.

“It is kind of exciting,” Furness, 68, shared with The Daily Telegraph. “You know what, change, transition, evolution is a little frightening and we are all a bit scared of it but I think it is probably our greatest gift.”

Furness has been promoting her latest movie as she plans to return to the spotlight.

She featured on The Project on Tuesday night, where she got candid about her new film which is set to hit cinemas in Australia in February, teasing that watchers will get to see a lot of her on the big screen.

Furness has returned to acting in her first major role since 2016. Photo / ABC

Furness, who acts alongside Jacqueline McKenzie in Force of Nature: The Dry 2, confessed that filming the movie was anything but what the title may suggest.

“I called it The Wet the whole way through. We lived it,” jested Furness.

Her co-star chimed in, saying: “It was one of those when I read it, the script, I noticed the characters were in the wet and I got to keep my clothes on so to speak …”

The Shame actress then interjected: “And I didn’t. You really should see this film.”

The film proved to be a tricky project for the stars, with Furness admitting she frequently had “nightmares” about the experience.

“It’s not in a studio,” revealed McKenzie. “It was the real deal. We were climbing mountains. It was quite invigorating even though it was really scary with the leeches? We were outdoors in the elements.”

“We had to carry the equipment down to set every day,” Furness added. “There was no parking so we had to carry the cameras. Everything in half an hour, downhill and half an hour back. If you wanted to go to the toilet, good luck! I still have nightmares about the portaloos!”