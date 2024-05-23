Australian actor Hugh Jackman has shared his excitement about reuniting with Ryan Reynolds in an upcoming film. Photo / AP

Hugh Jackman is set to reunite with his old friend Ryan Reynolds in upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine, and he couldn’t be more excited.

Jackman, 55, left many of his fans crushed when he previously announced he was retiring from playing the character after nearly 20 years, according to the Daily Mail UK.

But when Reynolds approached him to take part in the new film, he couldn’t say no.

Hugh Jackman shared a picture of himself before he attended the Met Gala this year. Photo / @thehughjackman

The Australian actor told Fandango in a recent interview that he knew he was ready to play Wolverine again.

“I was on my way, I was just driving, and literally, just like a bolt of lightning, came this knowing deep in my gut that I wanted to do this film with Ryan, for Deadpool and Wolverine to come back together,” he shared.

“And I literally couldn’t wait to arrive. As soon as I arrived, I rang Ryan. And I just said, ‘Let’s do it’. Like, I hadn’t rung my agent, no one.”

He then had to call his agent and tell them he wanted to do the film, adding that “Ever since I saw Deadpool 1, I was like, ‘Those two characters together’. I knew it.”

Deadpool & Wolverine is set for release in July this year.

It comes after Jackman and his wife of 27 years Deborra-Lee Furness announced to the world that they were going their separate ways last year.

In a statement to People magazine, they said, “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.

“This is the sole statement either of us will make,” the statement concluded, signed “Deb and Hugh Jackman.”

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness at the 2023 Met Gala. Photo / Getty Images

The couple appear to be on good terms since their divorce, with Furness appearing at her ex-husband’s 55th birthday celebration last October at New York’s Polo Club.

Earlier this month, Furness spoke to People about her solo journey and what she had learned since her separation from Jackman.

“[I learned] that I’m strong and resilient,” Furness revealed.

The Shame actress additionally told Page Six at the screening of her latest flick that she’s been “learning a lot about myself and I’m embracing evolution and growth”.

She admitted to the publication that it’s been a “year of evolution” for her that has been both “scary” and “every other adjective”.