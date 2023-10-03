Hugh Jackman is reportedly looking for a new beau only weeks after announcing his marriage split. Photo / Getty Images

It seems Hollywood’s latest bachelor Hugh Jackman is already on the look for his next beau after his shock divorce from wife Deborra-Lee Furness, reports the Daily Mail.

The Aussie actor, 54, who is recently single after his 27-year marriage to Furness, is allegedly hoping to settle down with someone new sooner rather than later, and women are already lining up to be the next Mrs Jackman.

“Finding love again is one of his biggest priorities,” a close source reportedly told New Idea magazine.

“Everyone expects Hugh will remarry fairly quickly. He’s such a soft-hearted person and is likely to fall for the first girl who catches his eye.”

“There’s a freeway of ladies lined up around the block to date him,” another insider revealed.

There are heaps of single ladies in Hollywood for The Greatest Showman actor to choose from, such as Kylie Minogue, Jennifer Aniston, Sophia Vergara, Christine Baumgartner and Sophia Bush.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness Jackman have announced their divorce. Photo / AP

Jackman and Furness, 67, surprised fans a few weeks ago when they revealed that they were splitting after being married for 27 years.

“We have been blessed to share almost three decades together in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth,” the pair shared in a statement obtained by People.

“Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition.”

The couple share two kids together; Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18.

The pair marked their anniversary last year, with Jackman gushing about his wife on Instagram.

“I love you Deb. Today is our 27th wedding anniversary. 27 years! I love you so much,” the Wolverine star captioned the post.

“Together we have created a beautiful family. And life. Your laughter, your spirit, generosity, humour, cheekiness, courage and loyalty is an incredible gift to me. I love you with all my heart,” he wrote.

While Jackman is more of a household name than Furness, she had already appeared in 20 movies when she and the Australia actor met on the set of ABC TV’s 10-episode series Correlli in 1995, which follows a prison psychologist and brain-damaged convict.

Furness recently portrayed Jill Bailey alongside Eric Bana in Robert Connolly’s sequel Force of Nature: The Dry 2, which hit screens in Australia and New Zealand on August 24.

Jackman told Smooth Radio in February: “I think honesty and intimacy and making time [are the secret to a long and happy marriage]. You can’t just assume that things will just tick along okay. You have to make time.”