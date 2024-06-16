Hayley Palmer and Mark Labbett dated for one year. Photo / @hayleypalmer_presenter

The Chase star Mark Labbett and his ex-girlfriend, Hayley Palmer, recently parted ways. Now, the TV presenter has made a shocking claim about how the quiz master broke up with her.

Sky Entertainment reporter Palmer, 42, has claimed her former partner, 58, who is known as “The Beast” on the hit TV show, broke up with her in a three-minute phone call just days after they celebrated their one-year anniversary.

Speaking to The Sun, Palmer said Labbett “lived up to his name”, stating “It has come as a complete shock. I thought we were really happy. I’m heartbroken and blindsided. His behaviour has been beastly.”

The couple appeared happy in recent outings together. Photo / Instagram @hayleypalmer_presenter

Claiming she didn’t know what had happened between the pair as they had only celebrated their anniversary on May 16 and even spoke fondly about their relationship on TV a week prior, Palmer claimed Labbett had even suggested moving in together.

“He’d already suggested that we move in together, and it was a risk I was willing to take because I really loved him and believed we had a future together,” she said.

However, she claimed in her interview with the news outlet that on May 24, his tone had allegedly changed completely and he confessed he did not want to divorce from his ex-wife, Katie.

He allegedly then told Palmer, “I don’t think we should see each other any more.”

She went on to claim the quiz master was “cold as ice” and “not the Mark I know”.

Mark Labbett and Hayley Palmer began dating in May last year but had been linked since October 2022. Photo / @hayleypalmer_presenter

She said while it has been almost one month since the break-up, she is “still in shock” and can’t get over the “hurtful” way Labbett allegedly chose to end their relationship.

“The fact that he didn’t have the respect for me, and for him to do it over the phone — it was a really low move.”

It comes after The Chase star took to social media last week, claiming he is in for a summer of “pain”.

My summer of protein and pain 💪🏻

Gym ✅ nutrition ✅ #seasonswickersley feels good to be The Beast :) pic.twitter.com/tJQllzkuxc — Mark Labbett (@MarkLabbett) June 11, 2024

Sharing snaps of him eating a bowl of soup at a restaurant with his son, he told his 156,000 X followers: “My summer of protein and pain. Gym, nutrition. #seasonswickersley feels good to be The Beast.”

The Mirror reports that the TV star was all smiles as he ate at the restaurant where he and Palmer were regulars.

Palmer took to Instagram last month telling fans the couple had parted ways.

“It is with regret I announce that myself and Mark have gone our separate ways,” she said, adding: “We had the best year together and I truly wish him all the best for the future.”

She signed off, writing: “Off I go to listen to Taylor Swift,” along with a red broken heart emoji.

While Palmer did not reveal why the pair had parted ways, a source close to The Chase star told The Sun it ultimately came down to their 14-year age gap and claimed Palmer liked to go out to parties while Labbett enjoyed a more laid-back life.

Mark Labbett and Hayley Palmer. Photos / Twitter

“Mark had a lovely time with Hayley and has a lot of respect for her but they wanted different things. She loves getting dressed up and going out to parties and showbiz events, whereas he prefers to stay at home,” they said.

The source continued to say the age gap was too big to ensure “long-term success” and noted the pair are “still friendly”.

Labbett was previously married to Katie Labbett. However, it was revealed the pair were second cousins and they eventually split over cheating rumours and an alleged failed open marriage.