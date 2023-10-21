The Chase's Paul Sinha has comforted his co-star Mark Labbett after a tough episode. Photos / ITV

Two stars of The Chase came together after a recent episode left Mark Labbett suffering a “breakdown”.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) the chaser, better known as The Beast, revealed he had a “breakdown” while filming a recent episode of the popular show as he was set to face a “star” team, “I had a breakdown prior to the final chase, was utterly demoralised by yet another star team,” Labbett wrote signing off his post with a sad face emoji.

However, he was not left to deal with his upset alone as his co-star Paul Sinha, better known as The Sinnerman, rushed to offer support, The Mirror reports.

I had a breakdown prior to the final chase, was utterly demoralised by yet another star team :( #thechase — Mark Labbett (@MarkLabbett) October 18, 2023

Replying to his friend’s post, he wrote, “It’s easily lost we’re not robots, we’re human beings trying our best. Whatever you see on screen is a snapshot of us at an unspecified moment sometime in the last 18 months.”

“We could have been under stress for any number of reasons, much of [which] may be long forgotten,” the popular chaser added.

And it seems Sinha wasn’t the only one to offer up a series of kind words and support, many fans also comforted Labbet with one person writing, “It always amazes me how you get the top teams and other chasers get the ones that fall apart straight away. I think there is something going on, they know who the contestants are and how good they are, anyway you are the greatest and the editing is not acceptable.”

Pictured: (l-r) : Chasers Shaun Wallace, Paul Sinha, Host Bradley Walsh, Anne Hegerty and Mark Labbett. Photo / ITV

Another fan who had watched the episode wrote, “It’s the most frustrated I have seen you!” Adding, “On the bright side my wife and I were laughing at how grumpy you looked but in a nice way if that’s possible. All part of the twists and turns that great show provides.”

Following the feedback from his co-star and fans of the show, Labbett took to the social media platform again to say he “still applauded” the team but that the moment he congratulated them was “edited out”.

I still applauded and congratulated the team but it was edited out :( #thechase — Mark Labbett (@MarkLabbett) October 18, 2023

It comes after the popular game show star confirmed he has a new girlfriend on social media and revealed the woman he’s seeing.

British TV presenter and producer, Hayley Palmer, has won the quiz star’s heart and flew to Los Angeles to join him in June as he filmed an American version of The Chase as well as another game show, Master Minds.