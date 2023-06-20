Mark Labbett has revealed his new girlfriend is British TV presenter Hayley Palmer. Photo / Instagram

Fans of Mark “The Beast” Labbett will be delighted to learn that The Chase Australia star has a new girlfriend.

The popular game show star confirmed the news in an emotional message on social media and revealed the woman he’s seeing.

British TV presenter and producer, Hayley Palmer, has won the quiz star’s heart and flew to Los Angeles to join him as he films an American version of The Chase as well as another game show, Master Minds.

After the couple’s time in the US came to an end, Labbett posted photos of the pair looking happy as they posed on a beach, outside an apartment building on a sunny day and next to a pool, which Labbett captioned: “Living the Hollywood dream, I want this pool”.

Mark Labbett and his new girlfriend, Hayley Palmer. Photos / Twitter

Labbett, who lost 63kg last year, later turned to Twitter to share with his fans that, although his new girlfriend’s trip was over, all was well between the pair, who met last October, according to the Sun.

“Great day, watching Captain America on the couch followed by US Open Golf #simplepleasures,” he wrote.

A source had allegedly told the Sun Labbett’s new love interest had spent a long weekend with him.

“He’s working really hard but wants to make time for her at the weekend,” the source said.

“She’s been so busy with her own projects back in London, but they’re both determined to make this work.

“Hayley’s even bagged herself an interview with a US radio station, a podcast appearance and she’ll be reporting from Hollywood for GB News.”

It is understood the couple met at the National Television Awards in the UK and had since popped up on each other’s social media accounts in the months that followed.

In May this year, Labbett posted a photo with Palmer smiling at the beach. He captioned the image: “At Southsea. Oh I do like to be beside the seaside”.

“Fish and chips followed by ice cream #simplepleasures.”

Labbett was previously married to Katie Labbett. However, it was revealed the pair were second cousins and they eventually split over cheating rumours and an alleged failed open marriage.



