“You just don’t know what’s around the corner, do you? That’s why we’ve decided we should do a couple of our bucket list things.

“We all put stuff off and think, ‘It’s too expensive, I’m not going to do that.’

“But we’re in our 60s now and this is the time to be doing these things.”

Sally, who raised $100,000 for Prevent Breast Cancer after trekking to Mt Everest base camp in Nepal in 2019, is now setting her sights on climbing Mt Kilimanjaro, Tanzania, in October with her 28-year-old son Sam, in aid of the charity.

“I am quite nervous about it,” she said. “We’re camping in the middle of nowhere, and it’s very cold when you get up to the top.

“But I’m determined and I’m definitely going to do my very best to get to the summit.

“I know people struggle with altitude sickness, but we’ve got a great guide, and I think it’s important to push yourself out of your comfort zone.

“Life is exciting when you challenge yourself. It’s a big, wide world out there.”

Sally said her cancer diagnosis in 2009 affected Tim, Sam and her daughters, Bridgerton actor Phoebe, 30, and Hattie, 21.

The 2022 Dancing on Ice contestant admitted: “That’s one of the worst things – the impact on families. It affects everyone in your circle.”

She hopes she and Tim will now have good health for the rest of their lives.

“You walk out and you just feel so grateful.

“While it’s been awful, we look at it in a positive way and think, ‘We’ve both been through it now, that’s our blip.’

“Hopefully, now we’ll live long and happy lives, with nothing more happening to us.”