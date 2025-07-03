Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

The Desert Wave Two: Kiwi author’s new book chronicles weird and wonderful waves

By Shaun Fay
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Shaun Fay is teaching Aussies how to wave once again with his new book 'The Desert Wave 2'.

Shaun Fay is teaching Aussies how to wave once again with his new book 'The Desert Wave 2'.

Shaun Fay explains how a road trip around Australia led to a book project, and why he’s revisiting it 30 years on.

In 1997, my wife Diana and I and our two kids, Rosie (5) and Jackson (3), took a year off and travelled around Australia.

We had

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment