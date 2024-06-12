Mark Labbett is all smiles just weeks after his split from TV presenter girlfriend, Hayley Palmer. Photo / Mark Labbett

The Chase star Mark Labbett has revealed how he is coping following his break up from girlfriend Hayley Palmer.

Labbett, also known as “The Beast” on the hit show, split from his TV presenter partner of one year last month. Now, he has taken to social media, claiming he is in for a summer of “pain”.

Sharing snaps of him eating a bowl of soup at a restaurant with his son from a past relationship, he told his 156,000 X followers: “My summer of protein and pain. Gym, nutrition. #seasonswickersley feels good to be The Beast.”

The 58-year-old star was all smiles as he ate at the restaurant where he and Palmer were reported to often attend, The Mirror reports.

My summer of protein and pain 💪🏻

Labbett shocked fans last year when he revealed his 64kg weight loss. Speaking candidly about his transformation, he said last year that while getting surgery had crossed his mind, he decided against it and opted for the “old-fashioned way” of getting into shape.

Labbett told The Sun: “I’m not really trying to diet, I’m just being sensible, people say you’ve had the gastric sleeve or band, and I haven’t.

“I was tempted by the gastric band but a good friend of mine who’s a GP, said my problem is sugar, I have a sweet tooth.

The Chase's Mark 'The Beast' Labbett has lost 64kg in the past couple of years. Photo / Getty Images

“A gastric band is useless for me because sugar metabolises quite quickly, so I’ve done it the old fashion way by eating a bit less and I’ve tried to go to the gym.”

He said a large factor in his diet change was his battle with diabetes.

It comes after Palmer took to Instagram last month telling fans the couple had parted ways.

“It is with regret I announce that myself and Mark have gone our separate ways,” she said, adding: “We had the best year together and I truly wish him all the best for the future.”

She signed off, writing: “Off I go to listen to Taylor Swift,” along with a red broken heart emoji.

Hayley Palmer announced the news on Instagram. Photo / Instagram @hayleypalmer_presenter

While Palmer did not reveal why the pair had parted ways, a source close to The Chase star told the Sun it ultimately came down to their 14-year age gap and claimed Palmer liked to go out to parties while Labbett enjoyed a more laid-back life.

“Mark had a lovely time with Hayley and has a lot of respect for her but they wanted different things. She loves getting dressed up and going out to parties and showbiz events, whereas he prefers to stay at home,” they said.

Mark Labbett and Hayley Palmer began dating in 2023. Photo / Instagram @hayleypalmer_presenter

The source continued to say the age gap was too big to ensure “long-term success” and noted the pair are “still friendly”.

Labbett was previously married to Katie Labbett. However, it was revealed the pair were second cousins and they eventually split over cheating rumours and an alleged failed open marriage.